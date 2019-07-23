Sugarman Company LLP Resolves Disputes with Business Mediation in Davis and Fresno

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/23/2019 --Starting a business is easy, but building a lasting, profitable business is challenging. The major hindrance that thwarts the business operation is conflicts of interest. At some point or other, all companies have disputes, be it contractual or employee benefits or any different number of issues. While most disputes and conflicts can be resolved quickly and easily, others need intervention, especially when an issue escalates into a bitter embroilment. Sugarman Company LLP is the right firm to provide solutions for financially distressed companies that need business mediation in Davis and Fresno.



With a long and illustrious history in the field, Sugarman Company has been solving problems for businesses. From forensic accounting to workouts and bankruptcy, court-appointed fiduciary services, and expert witness testimony, they specialize in a range of areas.



Over the years, the company has been assisting troubled private and public companies. The goal is to develop and implement survival strategies by evaluating the situations.



With a long history of working with companies in and around San Francisco, they have developed a strong network to tap into when they take up any reorganization project.



Property liquidation is going to be necessary in many cases, and the local real estate market is very competitive. The ability to make things happen on time to steady the ship as quickly as possible makes the Sugarman Company an ultimate choice in this regard.



As experts in the field, they strive to accommodate the needs of each party and helping them formulate a workable solution. The goal is to bring two parties to a mutual resolution that hopefully makes both parties happy. The service also enables the parties in dispute to have control over the final settlement. Proper mediation is focused on developing solutions based upon mutual interests rather than adversarial positions.



For more information on creditor disputes in San Francisco and San Jose, visit https://www.sugarman-company.com/fiduciary-services/.



About Sugarman & Company LLP

Sugarman & Company LLP was founded in 1977 by managing partner, Randy Sugarman. Sugarman & Company LLP provides litigation support for both defense and plaintiff legal counsel, prepares extensive financial analyses, expert witness testimony on management and financial issues, and serves as financial consultants in workout and bankruptcy situations. Sugarman & Company LLP can also assume management responsibilities, implement cost controls, negotiate with creditors, and supervise orderly liquidation of assets.