Sugarman & Company LLP Specializes in Forensic Accounting in Fresno and Oakland, California

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/11/2023 --The demand for forensic accounting services has remarkably increased in recent times. Forensic accounting is the solution for legal proceedings or other financial irregularities. It involves investigating and analyzing financial records to detect fraud, embezzlement, and other financial issues. This is where Sugarman & Company LLP comes into the scene.



As an expert witness and forensic accounting in Fresno and Oakland, California, Sugarman & Company LLP offers services to both plaintiff and defense attorneys throughout all stages of pre-trial and courtroom activities.



With over 50 years of experience in forensic accounting, the company has earned a stellar reputation for its excellence and customer service. They understand the stakes in forensic accounting cases. Years of experience and expertise in the field enable them to navigate the complex nuances of different jurisdictions.



Over the years, the firm has appeared before Bay Area courts, California state courts, United States district courts, and federal bankruptcy courts. Their extensive experience and dedications to the cases make them an automatic choice for clients.



One significant cases of Sugarman & business LLP's experience was a Fortune 500 business with a real estate division. With real estate, letters of credit, liquid collateral, and the CEO's verbal promise, the company was able to get a $120 million loan to renovate an office building. But when the project ran into problems and went into default on the loan, the lending organizations turned to Sugarman & Company for help.



The company's forensic accounting team performs critical investigations, including damage calculations, lender liability analysis, lost profit assessments, fraud conveyance evaluations, and cash flow studies. With the aid of their thorough study, they provide knowledgeable evidence during a deposition. The goal is to have the debtor reach a settlement and agree to repay the banks 100% of their debt.



At Sugarman & Company LLP, the experts evaluate the business for mergers, acquisitions, and legal disputes. They bring their experience to determine the value of real estate properties in various contexts, such as bankruptcies or partnership dissolution. Financially distressed companies can benefit from their services when dealing with bankruptcy proceedings. In addition, they unfold fraud and embezzlement schemes within organizations. Whether for evaluating insurance claims or providing strategies for greater turnarounds or workouts, they can get the job done perfectly and precisely.



For more information on forensic audit in Fresno and Oakland, California, visit https://www.sugarmanandcompanyllp.com/forensic-accounting-santa-clara-san-jose-san-francisco-sacramento-ca/.



Call 415-314-6566 for details.



About Sugarman Company LLP

Sugarman Company LLP is a leading legal firm offering various services to businesses in San Francisco and Davis, California. Sugarman Company LLP specializes in business law, commercial litigation, alternative dispute resolution, and business mediation.