Sugarman Company Specializes in Financial Forensics in San Francisco and Santa Rosa, California

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/04/2020 --Forensic accountants are people who use their knowledge of accounting in supporting litigation and investigative acts. They bring their experience and experts to perform fraudulent activities increasing in the world today. There are many firms today that are increasingly interested in employing these people. Sugarman Company is one such company offering risk consultation and financial forensics in San Francisco and Santa Rosa, California.



The professional accountants associated with Sugarman Company bring their technical know-how to take part in an investigation. Unlike auditors, they determine the areas, function, and people of the organization that need their help and support.



Their knowledge of data analysis and techniques and fraud schemes allow them to trace criminal financial activities taking place both inside and outside an organization. They use their skills and knowledge to detect, prevent, and recover activities so that investigations can be carried out for criminal activities and even acts of terrorism.



Their goal is to assess an organization's vulnerability to illegal activities, providing oversight of the various under-hand activities taking place in both government and private sector organizations.



Over many years, the company has been assisting troubled private and public companies. They use the latest technology and acquired expertise to evaluate situations and develop and implement survival strategies. There is no situation that is too large, complex or challenging for their accounting and consulting firm.



They have developed a strong network to tap into when they are engaged in any reorganization project. Property liquidation is going to gain importance in many cases, and the local real estate market is very competitive. As a leading expert in the field, they use their skill and knowledge to make things happen on time to bring the organization back to an upright, vertical position as quickly as possible.



For more information on forensic accounting in San Francisco and Santa Jose, California, visit: https://www.sugarman-company.com/forensic-accounting-santa-clara-davis-fresno/



About Sugarman & Company

Sugarman & Company provides forensic accounting, expert witness testimony, litigation support, and workout and bankruptcy consulting. It specializes in implementation of cost controls and assumption of management responsibilities, prepares extensive financial analyses, and negotiates with creditors and supervises orderly liquidation of assets.