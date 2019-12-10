Sugarman Company Specializes in Forensic Accounting in San Francisco and Santa Rosa, California

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/10/2019 --Gathering financial and non-financial data is a challenging task. On top of that, what seems even more difficult is monitoring the data and analyzing them for fraud-prevention purposes. As such, balancing books and maintaining records turns out to be a daunting task. The forensic accountants are experts at handling this job by intensively investigating financial activity for evidence of misconduct.



Maintaining a business account is a complex process, so is forensic accounting in San Francisco and Santa Rosa, California. It becomes even more complicated when problems are detected. Identifying problems merely is impossible without a thorough investigation. To overlook or ignore evidence of monetary misgivings can lead to devastating legal and financial consequences. Sugarman Company has expert forensic accountants who can look, prevent and pre-empt fraudulent activity, for the protection of the respective business or organization.



In the era of digital connectivity, it's become rather easy for criminals to manipulate business accounts and deceive others. Studies show more than 0.5 million new businesses that open doors every year heavily use computers and the internet. Sugarman Company strives to intensify their efforts to minimize external risks, forcing hackers to push back.



According to the latest research, the increasing rate of internal 'white-collar' crime in recent times contributes to significant losses every year. Today, the expert fraudsters can easily cover their tracks while hardly leaving any evidence behind. Handling such comprehensive financial audits and investigation can be a tricky job for conventional accountants and business managers. Forensic accountants possess a high level of skills to carry put comprehensive financial audits and investigations.



From MF At Sugarman Company, they offer expert witness and forensic accounting services to plaintiff and defense attorneys. With more than 50 years of experience in the field, Sugarman Company goes above and beyond expectations to secure one's property.



About Sugarman & Company

Sugarman & Company provides forensic accounting, expert witness testimony, litigation support, and workout and bankruptcy consulting. It specializes in implementation of cost controls and assumption of management responsibilities, prepares extensive financial analyses, and negotiates with creditors and supervises orderly liquidation of assets.