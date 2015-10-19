Sulab International, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Disaster Preparedness Kits

Leandro, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/19/2015 --Suzanne LaBare is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.SuzSurvivalKits.com. The website offers a wide selection of preparedness products including survival gear, first aid kits, preparedness seeds, long term food storage, and short term survival kits. LaBare was inspired to start her website after realizing how unprepared everyone was for the natural disasters that are not uncommon in her area. She wanted to start a website to raise awareness about what could be coming and to help customers actually find something to help them get prepared right away.



There are many excellent preparedness products featured within the merchandise of SuzSurvivalKits.com. The website carries items including automotive emergency kits, preparedness kits for pets, classroom preparedness kits, blackout preparedness kits, and much more. The site also offers simple 72 hour survival kits that are perfect for anyone who needs the simple tools to survive the first 72 hours after a disaster or an emergency. In the future, LaBare is going to be adding some camping equipment and other products that can also be used during an emergency or after a disaster situation occurs. These items can be used by customers for regular camping or to help with basic needs after a natural disaster.



Providing a very personal website where customers can go to get one-on-one attention is very important to LaBare. SuzSurvivalKits.com is built as a site with her own personal touch. LaBare herself will be able to help customers find the items that they need to be prepared for the potential disasters in their area. Customers will be able to actually see that there's a person behind the website so that they can feel a lot more comfortable with asking questions.



In addition to the main website, LaBare is launching a blog located at http://www.SuzSurvivalBlog.com



The blog will cover information about preparedness. LaBare will be writing about the different kinds of disasters and unexpected interruptions to daily life that people should be prepared for, ways that people can grow their own food, making an individual plan with your family for what to do after an emergency or disaster, how to prepare your whole family including your pets, and what services Red Cross and FEMA offer. The goal of the blog is to help people become more aware of disasters that could occur to help them prepare for them. LaBare wants everyone to know that, "the best time to prepare for a disaster is before it happens."



