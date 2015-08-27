Sum Digital Appointed by Pura Vida as Digital Advertising Agency

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2015 --Sum Digital, Inc, a digital advertising agency focused on customer acquisition through Facebook Ads, Google AdWords, and Pinterest advertising, has been appointed the digital advertising agency for Pura Vida Bracelets, a maker of popular bracelets hand-made by local artisans in Costa Rica.



Pura Vida Bracelets was created by college friends Griffin Thall and Paul Goodman while traveling in Costa Rica on a post-graduation surf trip. After meeting two men named Jorge and Joaquin who were peddling bracelets on the street. After bringing a few hundred bracelets back to the U.S., the co-founders quickly sold out of them and arranged to purchase more. Today, Pura Vida Bracelets sells over 40,000 bracelets a week online and at over 3,500 retailers around the world.



In 2014, Pura Vida donated a combined $300,000 to 165 different charity organizations. This year, Thall and Goodman were included in Forbes Magazine's 2015 "30 Under 30" list, and Pura Vida Bracelets was listed number 624 on the INC. 5,000 Fastest Growing Companies of 2015.



Pura Vida has partnered with San Francisco-based digital ad agency Sum Digital to manage and optimize paid advertising programs across Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Google, and Twitter. Sum Digital has been hired to drive a stair-step increase in Pura Vida Bracelets customers and orders using a combination of various targeting and advertising creative across platforms.



"Pura Vida Bracelets makes products that people love to buy, and Pura Vida's product and merchandising expertise has helped drive huge growth for the company over the last several years," said Terry Whalen, President of Sum Digital. "We have been charged to achieve even greater scale of new customer and revenue growth from paid online advertising. In fact, within the first 2 months of our engagement, we have seen an increase of 4X in orders from Facebook Ads alone. Pura Vida is also one of the first advertisers to have launched Instagram ads via Facebook's Power Editor, and so far these ads are performing very well."



Pura Vida Bracelets co-founder and CFO Paul Goodman says "Sum Digital has been an integral piece in helping with the growth of Pura Vida's online marketing channels."



Pura Vida aims to do more than just provide jobs for artisans in Costa Rica, and in an effort to give back created the Charity Collection. The Charity Collection was created to help charities all over the world through the sale of individual charity bracelets. Many of the bracelets have special colors and designs designating specific charities. A member of 1% for the Planet, Pura Vida continues to give back to various causes from protecting ocean habitats to cancer research.



