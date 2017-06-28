Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/28/2017 --If you've been looking at the possibility of undergoing CoolSculpting, this is your chance: Houston's very own Dr. Cara R. Downey has got you covered!



This summer, Dr. Downey invites all women aged 18 and above to join this one-of-a-kind opportunity to qualify for a non-surgical, CoolSculpting procedure.



According to Dr. Downey, hearing her patient's stories has always been one of the best perks of her career. Now she wants to give one lucky woman an opportunity to share her own story.



To join, all you need to do is write a 300-word essay that answers the following questions:



1. What empowers you as a woman?

2. What female inspires you most and why?



"One of the truly remarkable aspects of my jobs is having the chance to sit down and listen to the stories my patients tell", shares Dr. Cara R. Downey. "That is why I have decided offer one lucky woman the chance to tell her story and achieve the body she's always desired."



For eight years, Dr. Cara R. Downey has established herself as one of the most respected plastic surgeons in Houston. To celebrate her decorated career, Dr. Downey is giving back to her community by providing women with the chance to break the misconceptions that surround aesthetic procedures.



"More than anything, I want this promo to empower women to reclaim their bodies through the power of their own stories", says Dr. Downey. "Aesthetic procedures such as a CoolSculpting have done wonders to improve the bodies and the self-esteem of my patients. It's a right that every woman is entitled to."



The CoolSculpting promotion will run from June 15 to July 31, 2017. Each entry comes with a USD100 submission fee, which will cover a consultation with Dr. Downey.



To enter, please visit: https://www.houstonplasticsurgery.pro/registration/.



About Cara Downey, M.D.

A proud Houston native with a passion for serving her community, Cara Downey, M.D. is a board-certified plastic surgeon who has plied her craft at several medical centers across Houston, including Sugarland and North Houston. She graduated from the University of Texas with honors and completed a six-year integrated Plastic Surgery Residency at Baylor College of Medicine, one of the premier academic health science centers in Houston. Dr. Downey specializes in both cosmetic and reconstructive procedures of the face, body and breasts.