Summer '23 Trends for Living Room Rugs!

Rug industry trends have been rapidly changing throughout 2023, which is why it's so important for rug shoppers to stay up to date with the latest and greatest décor looks.



When it comes to Living room rugs, there are all sorts of options that people have to choose from. Of course, rug shoppers take their living room décor very seriously, which is why these types of purchases have to be handled carefully.



Below is a list of Summer 2023 trends oriented around living room rugs that all rug shopper should be aware of:



Vintage & Retro Aesthetics



Antique rugs and retro designs have always been desirable collectibles within the home décor industry, but today more homeowners are choosing to incorporate these aesthetics. And what's great is that newer rugs are also utilizing these types of mixed patterns and floral motifs, which makes getting a vintage-style rug a lot more affordable.



Rug Layering



Rug layering refers to blending two or more area rug styles within one room to create a unique type of flooring ambience, and this has been a growing trend throughout the rug industry for several years.



This summer, more rug shoppers are considering multi-rug purchases with these types of design elements in mind. Mixing and matching a couple rugs together can ultimately create a one-of-a-kind living room aesthetic, which is why so many people are choosing to go this route!



Abstract, Geometric Rug Designs



A lot of modern rug styles will utilize abstract and geometric designs, and these rugs are great options for any homes or offices that already have a chic, urban ambience.



The main thing that people like about this style is its simplicity, and this is a good design theme for anyone searching for a more minimalist décor approach.



Shag Rugs



Shag rugs are officially back, which means a lot of people are vying for a cozier feel to their living rooms in 2023. Households have changed a lot since the pandemic, and people are more inclined to relax at home and make their residential spaces as comfortable as possible.



And nothing quite compares to a shag rug when it comes to overall texture and high-pile comfort!



Synthetic Oriental Rugs



Although Oriental area rugs have always been wildly popular, they're now becoming more affordable in 2023. More rug shoppers than ever before are choosing synthetic rugs that feature traditional, Oriental design themes.



It's no secret how Oriental rugs can be extremely expensive, which is why a lot of people love the affordability of synthetic Oriental rugs!



Bauhaus Rugs



This ongoing rug trend initially started in Scandinavian countries like Denmark and Sweden, and it's now growing in popularity throughout the United States and the rest of the world.



These modern rugs feature simplistic geometric shapes, and they tend to work great within any residential space.



Round Rugs & Irregular Shapes



In the past, most rug shoppers pretty much considered their only options to be rugs in rectangular shapes, but this is starting to change in 2023.



Round rugs and irregularly shaped area rugs are growing in popularity, and this is partly because they can accommodate unique living room layouts. When a room has other curved furniture or architectural parameters, a round rug often looks much better as compared to a traditional, rectangular rug.



Other Summer '23 Trends For Living Room Rugs



There are many other ongoing rug industry trends that are helping people everywhere when it comes to purchasing living room rugs. Some of these popular trends include the following:



Colorblock design rugs

Earthy hues

Performance rugs

Neutral colors

Bold, vibrant hues



There's certainly a lot currently permeating throughout today's rug industry, so it's crucial for rug shoppers to work closely with a reputable dealer while shopping in-person or online!



