Amsterdam, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/15/2021 --To help people better their health and boost their immune systems, a series of special programs will be launched in July and August by the Guang Huan Mi Zong denomination. There is no distinction in religion, race, age, gender, culture, or nationality. Everyone is welcome.



1) 5-Day Zen Summer Camp at the Holy Mountain



Facebook link: https://www.facebook.com/events/241835897494934



- Develop a more harmonious relationship with families

- Learn to better appreciate love and friendship



"Zen Summer Camp" at the Holy Mountain offers unique experiences to ignite kids' spiritual nature and plant seeds of virtue in their hearts. This program is especially helpful for those with special needs who have ADHD, laziness, teenage rebellion, depression, video game addiction, etc.



- Outdoor activities, exciting and fun sports to uplift energy

- Dharma class, to open the door of wisdom for the cosmic message

- One Day Zen practice, the key to improve their immune system

- Tour the Ephratah Villa, exploring nature and the breathtaking landscape

- Five Wisdom training, through ancient Buddhist teachings



Duration: July 18 – 22, 2021 (5 days)

Registration: July 18, 2021 2:00 p.m. EST

Registration Address: 17 Liberty Street, Amsterdam, NY 12010



At least one guardian must accompany each attending minor (under 18 years of age) throughout the camping process.



A copy of an accredited COVID-19 PCR test result taken within 72 hours before the registration date is required.



2) 5-day Advanced Zen Retreat Program



Facebook link: https://www.facebook.com/events/919274551962768



To resolve the human health crisis, the honorable Holy Master Ziguang Shang Shi will offer a 5-day Advanced Zen Retreat Program at the Ephratah Villa (formerly Native American camping grounds), from July 18 to July 22, 2021.



This program will start from the beginner's level. Everyone is welcome.



Key Benefits:

·Develop your potential

·Boost your immune system

·Relieve stress and anxiety

·Enhance your resistance against the virus

·Serve as a gateway toward Level I – II Dharma Retreat Practice



Duration: July 18 – 22, 2021 (5 days)

Registration: July 18, 2021 2:00 p.m. EST

Registration Address: 17 Liberty Street, Amsterdam, NY 12010



Notes:

(1) Ages: 9 – 69 years old

(2) A copy of an accredited COVID-19 PCR test result taken within 72 hours before the registration date is required.



3) Level I – II Dharma Retreat Program



Facebook link: https://www.facebook.com/events/1676133346109239



- Boost your immune system

- Optimize genes

- Enhance your resistance against the virus

- Relieve chronic diseases and pain



Practitioners can attain significant positive effects in relieving chronic diseases, such as arthritis, cervical problems, lower back pain, gastrointestinal disease, breast tumors, insomnia, migraine, hypertension, heart disease, depression, obesity, and more.



Duration: July 23 – August 5, 2021 (12 days)



Notes:

(1) Ages: 9 – 69 years old

(2) A copy of an accredited COVID-19 PCR test result taken within 72 hours before the registration date is required.

(3) Applicants must have attended a 5-day beginner's class.