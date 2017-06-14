Woodland Park, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/14/2017 --Families can grow together in their faith while having a great summer adventure at Charis Bible College's annual Summer Family Bible Conference, being held July 3-7. Conference sessions are available for all ages: children (5-12), youth (13-17), and adults.



There will be a picnic BBQ for the whole family to celebrate the Fourth of July. Children 4 and under are welcome; however, childcare is not provided. Register today and let the adventure begin!



The conference is free, but registration is required for all attendees, including youth and children. BBQ tickets are available for purchase online at www.awmi.net/events. (A limited number of BBQ tickets are available once the conference begins.)



If you would like more information about this event, please contact Eileen Quinn at 719-635-2111, Ext. 22081 or by email at eileenquinn@awmi.net.



Contact:

Eileen Quinn

Telephone: 719-635-2111, Ext. 22081

Email: eileenquinn@awmi.net

Website: www.awmi.net