Summer Fun and Great Care for Seniors at the Village at the Woodlands Waterway

The Woodland, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/18/2014 --The Village at The Woodlands Waterway offers residents a full selection of amenities and activities that enhance the enjoyment of the sunny summer weather in Central Texas. For residents who enjoy an independent lifestyle, The Village provides a full-range of seasonal activities and outings. Exercise and mobility are key focal points of life at The Village and seniors who want to enjoy the outdoors this summer can find healthy meals, attentive care and local culture at their disposal. The combination of a brand new, top-of-the-line facility and a gorgeous waterfront setting creates a peaceful, fun and invigorating place to enjoy retirement.



For seniors who require a bit more attention and care, The Village provides a wide-variety of modern memory and health care amenities, including a full activity schedule and high quality, healthy meal choices for residents whose dietary needs may vary widely. In addition to the lovely setting, advanced care and attentive service, The Village focuses on activity and exercise as an integral part of the quality of life for its residents. The American Journal of Preventive Medicine indicates that sitting for extended periods of time can increase the development likelihood of chronic conditions like Type-2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease, both of which can be exacerbated by family medical history. When seated, one burns fewer calories than while standing or moving, and muscles tend to deteriorate. Sitting can also lead to lifestyle changes that encourage obesity and heart disease.



The Village staff encourages residents to avoid prolonged sitting and helps them to increase the amount of moderate or vigorous exercise involved in each day by creating activities, day trips and entertainment. Residents can get out and enjoy the summer weather and be greeted by excellent, healthy meals and a refreshing dip in the indoor pool upon return. The Village offers a scale of care that suits the needs of seniors who enjoy an independent life with minimal care to those who require close attention and specific, memory or health related assistance. All residents are welcome to sit along the veranda and enjoy the waterway view in the sunshine as the live music from nearby drifts on the summer breeze. To learn more about the amenities, specific case options and activities offered at the Village, visit them online at www.villagewoodlands.com.