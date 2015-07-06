Summer Heat and Humidity Increases Bed Bug Infestations: What You Should Be on the Lookout For

Purcellville, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/06/2015 --Environmental Heat Solutions is the authority in the Northern Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania area when it comes to effectively ridding a residence or commercial building of annoying bed bugs. They offer the newest green technology, to ensure the safety of customers and others. Without some basic knowledge of what to look for when it comes to bed bug nests, bites may be attributed to other summertime insect bites.



According to the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency), bites on the skin are a poor indicator. They recommend that a more accurate predictor is to look for signs while changing bed linens or cleaning. Rust or red colored smears on mattresses or bedding can be the first clue, as it signifies bugs that have been crushed during the night. Secondly, dark pin size marks can be excrement left by bed bugs. Eggs are another indicator; they are pale yellow skins about 1mm in size, which nymphs shed, as they grow larger. If any of these signs are found, the homeowner should look for live bugs.



Bed bugs hide in other nondescript places as well and homeowners should be on the lookout if they suspect even a small infestation. Bed bugs can be found in seams of chairs and couches, between cushions, in the folds of curtains. They can also hide in drawer joints, electrical appliances and receptacles, under wallpaper, behind wall hangings, around junctions of doors and ceilings, and they have even been found in the head of screws.



The EPA also wants to advise travelers that it is easy to transport bed bugs from one source to another. It is easier and more cost effective to treat as soon as possible. At Environmental Heat Solutions, they will assist with detection and elimination of all infestations and nests. It is easier to and more cost effective to treat as soon as possible.



About Environmental Heat Solutions

Located in Purcellville, Virginia, Environmental Heat Solutions was founded with one goal in mind: To help those suffering from bed bug infestations. They are heat treatment bed bug specialists, offering bed bug heat treatment and canine detection services Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Maryland. With many years of experience handling bed bug infestations, Environmental Heat Solutions has found heat treatment to be the best approach for eliminating widespread infestations quickly and with minimal environmental impact. Environmental Heat Solutions offers a free, no-strings attached consultation with the desire to inform anybody who suspects a bed bug infestation and provide them access to definitive answers regarding the costs involved with finding and eliminating such infestations.



