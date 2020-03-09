Pinecrest, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/09/2020 --Living in Southern Florida is often referred to as living in paradise or living on permanent vacation. Part of the allure of living in the south is the consistently warm weather, palm trees, and white, sandy beaches. Outdoor living is the norm, not the exception in Miami, Coral Gables, and Pinecrest. Families want to spend time together enjoying the warm weather. Taking work and school into consideration, the only time during the week left to gather as a family is dinner time. Families come together, outside, enjoying their summer kitchen. Whether it's an elaborate summer kitchen featuring a barbeque, refrigerator, warming burner, and cabinet space or a simple design of barbeque and counter space, families turn to Trimline Design Center, the trusted name in summer kitchen design.



Summer kitchens, by Trimline Design Center, are custom designed for each client. No two spaces are alike and our experts will work with each client to understand their outdoor kitchen wants and needs. Transforming outdoor space into additional living and entertaining space, while still complementing the natural surroundings, is the goal of our designers. The foundation of a successful summer kitchen is built by using quality materials that will withstand the Florida heat, hurricane season, the occasional cold front, and still look as new as the day it was installed. Three materials that are water resistant and withstand the elements are teak, stainless steel, and marine-grade polymer. Trimline Design experts use these materials when designing a summer kitchen, for a long lasting, finished look.



Trimline Design Center founder, Lester Collins and his family have been designing summer kitchens and outdoor spaces for families in Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Key Largo and Kendall for more than five decades. They understand how designs have changed over the years and can help create a summer kitchen for family and friends to enjoy. Consultations are always free and satisfaction is guaranteed. For more information on summer kitchens in Key Largo, Kendall, Coral Gables, and surrounding areas, visit www.trimlinedesign.com.



About Trimline Design Center

A family affair since 1964, Trimline Design Center is home to three generations. The younger ones growing up in the business of designing and installing summer kitchens and cabinets. Boasting 37 years of manufacturer awards to their name, Trimline Design Center treats their customers like family, which is what keeps them coming back for renovations, remodeling and custom designs for their summer kitchen to indoor kitchens and more.