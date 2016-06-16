Summer Music Lessons - 8 Weeks of Music & Fun at Arcadia Academy

Woodbridge, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/16/2016 --Arcadia Academy of Music (www.arcadiaacademyofmusic.com) is proud to release a Summer Special for 8 weeks of Music Lessons during the months of June, July & August. Our music school will be teaching music lessons in various instruments, vocal training and specialized programs including our famous band program. Registration is currently open and the summer program starts from June 14 - August 31, 2016. The program is available to new students, and they can register for the program during this period and complete the lessons by latest August 31, 2016.



At a recent Arcadia event, Director of Art, Media & Design Isaias Garcia said:



"Our program is perfect for parents who want their children to learn music and have fun during the summer, offering an alternative to staying at home and spending too much time on video games and mobile devices. Students will leave with the knowledge of performing a new instrument and will be welcome to continue taking music lessons at Arcadia during the Fall and Winter."



The music lessons will comprise of private 30-minutes sessions for 8 weeks. The lessons can be on various instruments such piano, guitar, drums, strings, and brass/woodwinds. Also, the lessons can include vocal training and our band program. Students must be at least 4 years old and can enroll at a discounted rate of $180. Registration can be completed at the front desk at only participating locations. Students can also register online through our website or via phone. After we receive your registration request, one of our representatives will get in touch with you to provide additional information.



After completing these lessons, interested students will be welcome to continue pursuing lessons at Arcadia Academy of Music during the Fall and Winter. This is an excellent opportunity for students to explore their interests in music and enjoy their summer learning a musical instrument.



To register for our Summer Program, please call us or visit our website at: http://arcadiaacademyofmusic.com/180-summer/



ARCADIA ACADEMY OF MUSIC

Corporate Location

205 Marycroft Ave., Unit 6, Woodbridge, ON L4L 5X8

Tel: 905- 851-8631 | Fax: 905-851-5686

Email: headoffice@arcadiamusicacademy.com / maurizio@arcadiamusicacademy.com

Website: http://arcadiaacademyofmusic.com/

Mon - Fri: 10 AM to 9 PM | Sat: 9 AM to 5 PM