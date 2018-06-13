Summer Solstice Global Healing Event

Laytonville, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2018 --Join the Peace Fires movement on June 21st by lighting a candle or gathering around a fire as we bring the light of peace and healing to the world. Join thousands of people around the world uniting to create an energetic shift in consciousness by gathering around a fire with the shared intention, "Let there be peace on earth and love for one another."



SUMMER SOLSTICE



On June 21st, a 26-continuous-hour Peace Fire will be broadcast free via live streaming from Laytonville, CA. During these 26 hours, Peace Fires will be synchronized around the world promoting peace among people of all cultures, traditions, and faiths. People will be joining their light with Peace Fires in their homes, backyards, gardens, and community spaces in one of five ways.



BRING PEOPLE TOGETHER FOR PEACE



Peace Fires invites individuals and communities to join the global movement by:



1. Lighting a candle



2. Hosting a Peace Fire with friends or family (private)



3. Hosting a Peace Fires Event open to everyone in the community (please register your public event on www.peacefires.org)



4. Attending a hosted Peace Fires Event (locations listed on www.peacefires.org)



5. Watching the live-streaming Peace Fires broadcast on www.peacefires.org



Peace Fires asks everyone to register on their website to share how they are connecting their light and to give a personal message of peace: www.peacefires.org. The global Peace Fires location map shows how this movement of peace is growing at a time in the world when we need it most.



THE POWER OF UNITY + FIRE



The Summer Solstice is the day of the year with the longest period of daylight. This makes it a powerful time to be in nature, to meditate and pray for peace and harmony among all people, plants, animals, living beings, and the earth.



The fire element has the capacity to relieve stress, resolve difficult emotions, and at the same time, help generate positive energy and inner peace. When we include the power of a collective positive intention, 'Let there be peace on earth and love for one another,' we can calm negativity and lift the atmosphere all around us.



About Peace Fires

Peace Fires is a global movement uniting people around the world to help raise the consciousness of the planet.



This is the Second Annual Summer Solstice 26-Hour Global Healing Event. Peace Fires began on New Year's Eve 2016, when thousands of people in 1530+ locations across 68 countries came together for 26 hours to send positive intentions for peace.



The movement continues with Peace Fires every Full Moon, Summer Solstice, and New Year's Eve. People around the world are uniting through Peace Fires to bring peace in our lives now and for generations to come.



Connect your light on www.peacefires.org.