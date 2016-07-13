Summer Vacation Home Safety Tips

Culpeper, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2016 --Summer's here, and while most folks are eager to head out on the roadways and airways to take that much needed vacation, burglars are just as eager to break into their homes. In fact, the FBI reports that the summer months of July and August are the hottest months for home break-ins. This is due to the most obvious fact that many homeowners are heading away on vacation, leaving their homes unattended during their departure. However, there are some preventative measures that if taken, can lessen the chance of a break-in.



In the digital age and the social media age, it is very important to avoid posting vacation plans on social media. It is surprising to note that of the 3.7 million home burglaries between the years 2003 and 2007, 7% involved violence, and of that 7%, 65% of victims knew the perpetrator. The next tip of the list is to not make it obvious when going on vacation. Leave signs of life at home. See if a trusted friend or family member would like to house sit. Utilize automatic lights, set the lights to turn off and on at certain times. Leave some of the blinds open—this too shows signs of life.



Maybe leave a car in the driveway or ask a trusted neighbor to park in the driveway. Make sure the home is secure, this includes all windows, doors, and the garage door. If the is a door between the garage and the home in particular—make sure that's locked. Set the home security system and alert the alarm system company of vacation plans.



Sometimes, the authorities will do extra patrols around the neighborhood when home owners are away to help keep the home secure. And finally, Quality Garage Doors encourages homeowners to take extra precautionary measures to secure garage doors. Make sure the door is not easy to open, and is not in need of repair. If the garage door needs replacement or repair, make sure that that's taken care of prior to leaving on vacation.



About Quality Garage Doors

Quality Garage Doors specializes in garage door replacement and repairs. During the free estimate, each element of the garage door is inspected to ensure that everything's working up to par.



To learn more about Quality Garage Door and set up a free estimate, please visit www.qualitygaragedoorsva.com.