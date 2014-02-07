Summerlin Shops Making One Vegas REALTOR Feel Confident

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2014 --Rob Flitton, “The Closer”, a top Vegas REALTOR and real estate agent in Las Vegas, has been keenly observing and tracking the residential and commercial/retail markets for signs of economic confidence and in order to be able to successfully forecast what the coming market activity to offer for sale homes in Las Vegas.



“The negative symbolic feeling one got observing the skeletal steel structure of the Shops at Summerlin in limbo for several years was daunting” said Rob Flitton “and consequently the very positive symbolic feeling one gets observing the progression and daily activity is sublime and uplifting.”



Located adjacent to Red Rock Resort and opening in Summerlin Fall 2014, the Shops at Summerlin will transform Summerlin Centre into vibrant downtown and positively impact for sale homes in Las Vegas – it will have over 125 shops and restaurants in an open-air shopping environment, along with multi-family residences. Recently, the addition of several key retailers was announced, including Michael Kors, True Religion, Sephora, Victoria’s Secret, American Eagle, The Art of Shaving, Bath & Body Works, Buckle, Clarks, Everything But Water, It’Sugar, Old Navy, Pandora, Resto Lounge, Sur La Table, Teavana and Ulta. These retailers join previously announced Nordstrom Rack and anchor tenants Dillard’s and Macy’s.



Flitton adds, “As a committed Vegas REALTOR and real estate agent in Las Vegas I am keenly excited as to how this will transform the Summerlin Urban Center.”



