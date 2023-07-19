Summertime Drain Cleaning Tips for Homes in Lehi, UT!

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/19/2023 --Most homeowners are well aware of the common phrase spring cleaning, but a lot of homeowners forget that the summer months are arguably more important for household upkeep and maintenance.



The ongoing summer heat wave is impacting a significant portion of the country and shows no signs of relief, which is why the drain cleaning Lehi UT experts at Beehive Plumbing are trying to help local households with summertime upkeep tips that can prevent all sorts of plumbing issues this time of year.



Clogged drains can create serious plumbing dilemmas, from backups and odors to catastrophes like indoor flooding. Below are some pro tips to help homeowners clean their drains and prevent clogs throughout the summer months!



Be Careful When Flushing

The summer months are a prime time for plumbing issues related to improper flushing, which can include common household products like baby wipes and paper towels. It's crucial for homeowners to be vigilant about what they flush down their toilets, and to keep children informed about what can and cannot go down drains.



Flushing things that simply shouldn't be flushed can create significant clogs that'll require professional drain cleaning specialists to fix. So, making sure only toilet-friendly items are being flushed can help prevent nightmare plumbing emergencies!



Never Pour Grease Down Drains

Grease just so happens to be one of the biggest culprits of drain clogs and blockages that require professional-grade equipment to alleviate. A lot of people forget that grease can build up on dishes, which can then be inadvertently poured down drains after meals.



This is why all cooking grease should be poured into containers, and later thrown in the trash.



Using A Drain Strainer

Drain strainers are crucial for every home, because they catch hair, food particles, and other debris prior to it entering a residential plumbing system. Drain strainers are also very convenient because they perfectly fit over kitchen and bathroom drains.



All homeowners need to do is remove these strainers when they're full of debris and throw the debris into the trash. So, this is a very affordable and easy solution that can help prevent all sorts of common drain cleaning issues!



Running Hot Water Down Drains

It's also a good idea to run hot water down a household's drains every once in a while, because hot water can do a great job at dissolving accumulated drain buildup.



A lot of people will also add a tablespoon of baking soda to their hot water solution, which can give an extra cleaning boost for this DIY drain cleaning strategy.



Schedule Professional Drain Cleaning Maintenance

The very best way a homeowner can prevent significant drain issues is to invest in professional plumbing maintenance on a regular basis, and the summer months just so happen to be an opportune time to schedule these types of upkeep appointments.



Qualified plumbing teams will have the expertise and equipment to eliminate and prevent even the peskiest of drain clogs, and pipe inspections are crucial in terms of preventing lingering issues long before professional repairs are actually required.



Homeowners In Lehi, UT Need To Be Careful About Their Drain Cleaning Strategies This Summer!



When homes in Lehi, UT are experiencing clogged drains, it can slow down a household's daily operations in negative ways. That's why it's so important for homeowners to be extra cautious about their daily cleaning routines, and to keep their plumbing system in mind everyday.



This summer has already proven to be very hot, which means people will be subsequently spending more time indoors. By keeping the above tips in mind, countless homes can prevent serious plumbing issues throughout the following next few months!



