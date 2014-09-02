SummerTown Commits to Carbon Neutrality by 2020

Jebel Ali Free Zone, Dubai -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/02/2014 --SummerTown, interiors, one of the UAE’s leading fit out contractors, has a team of staff members whose passion for green living inspired their Eco Leaders 2020 initiative.



“[The] Eco Leaders 2020 committee has created a plan that addresses SummerTown’s social responsibility whist staying true to financial realities and objectives” The committee states on the Summertown website. “The strategy focuses on four core pillars – our workplace, the market place, the community and the environment – and a series of objectives have been engineered following each of these pillars that will enable Summertown to put a number of policies into action.”



In keeping with this mandate, Summertown has successfully delivered a number of sustainable draw upon office fit out projects for clients, which draw upon their own experiences being the first fit out contractor in the UAE to occupy LEED Gold certified offices. The company also ensures their own approach to business at all levels of their operation is sustainable, making them an industry leader and prime example of green office management.



Their own green office goals include training for all staff through their “Green in Action” program, a plan for each employee to achieve one major green goal during the fiscal year, annual recognition of employees that display outstanding commitment to sustainability throughout the year, identification of suppliers that share their sustainability goals, and external sustainability workshop sessions for their industry peers. Their policy is to reuse, reuse, reduce and recycle – waste is separated in the office, and recycled wherever possible Single sided printed paper is reused on the reverse to create green notebooks for staff usage. Architectural drawing paper is reused to create flip charts. Profits from site waste that is sold for reuse are donated to charity. Chief areas are audited and monitored each month with adjustments implement as required to ensure reduction in consumption. These include water, energy, fuel, paper and general office waste.



About The Eco Leaders Committee

The Eco Leaders committee as champions of driving Summertown’s sustainable initiative bring fun activities into the workplace that engage staff and their family members. Every quarter, staff participate in a in a no-car/car pool day, where every employee either has to pool with a work colleague or come to work using public transport. For those who know the UAE this can prove to be quite a challenge. The company also runs team activity days to raise awareness about local eco issues, and employee volunteering sessions to support local charities in the community.



To date, Summertown has been recognized for their efforts with the Sustainable Legacy award at Green Middle East (2012) as well as the Dubai Chamber of Commerce CSR label for the last 3 years running (2012-2014).



With their commitment to providing green office solutions and inspiring others to live in sustainable ways, Summertown aspires to be – and clearly is – a leader in sustainable office lifestyle.