Summertown Interiors Appoints Paul Briers as Project Director

Summertown Interiors appoints new Project Director, Paul Briers. "I'm really thrilled to be taking on this new position and challenge with Summertown," exudes Briers. "I have a lot of experience in this field and others, but I am really anticipating applying myself in this new position."



Briers, who has 18 years’ experience in the interiors construction field, will become a key member of the corporate management team, and ultimately an asset for the company. He will be Summertown’s go-to man to ensure all projects are delivered on time. It’s a lot of responsibility, but Briers is enthusiastic about it. His strong commercial background, business management acumen and focus on continuous improvement all serve to highlight his ability and reputation for the quality delivery of projects. As a passionate advocate for sustainability, Briers couldn’t be a better fit for the job – or Summertown.



Briers has ample experience in management, holding a position with UAE Design and Construction Services firm ALEC. While there he worked on some major construction projects that spanned a variety of fields, from hospitality to retail, including the education sector. Before ALEC, he was a partner in an interiors contracting business in South Africa.



With a Bachelor of Science degree in Quantity Surveying from the University of Free State, South Africa, and a Masters in Project Management from the University of Southern Queensland, Australia, this new position will certainly add to Briers already impressive resume of accomplishments.



Briers remains humble regarding his accomplishments and is constantly looking to the future. “This feels like a natural progression for me, but I am looking forward to tackling the current projects, and seeing the new projects that present themselves. This can be a high-pressure industry, but it really is fascinating to watch, and help, these projects come to life.” Explains Briers.



The Summertown team is made up of architects, planners, and project managers with experience in creating and executing eco-friendly interior projects. The company has set its focus on meeting timelines and budgets, while allowing companies to realize their environmental goals. Choosing Briers was a calculated move by Summertown, and he promises to be a great fit who is more than capable of upholding and exceeding the team’s values.



About Summertown Interiors

Summertown Interiors offers superior quality interior solutions as a fit out contractor and turnkey provider. As the first fit out contractor in the UAE to occupy LEED Gold certified interiors, they have first-hand experience of executing green interior projects.



Established in 1997, Summertown Interiors is among the UAE’s leading fit out contractors with specialist experience in delivering commercial office, education and retail projects for global Fortune 500 companies, government authorities and local businesses.



Summertown is committed to delivering projects that meet clients’ needs, on time and within budget and all projects are executed in accordance with the internationally recognised ISO 9001:2008 quality management system. As a result, Summertown is often selected as the preferred fit out partner for many of the world’s largest project management firms and interior architects.