Summit Family Dentistry Serving Denver, NC Community Partners with Local Non-Profit, Grin Kids

Dr. Andy Pernell's Summit Family Dentistry is excited to partner with Grin Kids. Grin Kids is an amazing non-profit organization that was started by local radio hosts, Ace and TJ of the Ace & TJ Show. The program provides a five day, all expenses paid, trip to Walt Disney World for children with a chronic disability or life-threatening illness, and their immediate families. Grin Kids offers these children and their families to escape the walls of their treatment facilities for a few days to let these kids just be kids!



Dr. Pernell's passion to work with Grin Kids all started with his wife, Kristen. Dr. Andy says "My wife is a very independent, driven woman. I could not be more proud that my daughter has her to look up too. I believe what makes her who she is today, is that from a young age she has always been a fighter." This, in part, is because at a young age, Kristen was diagnosed with a childhood cancer. During her journey through this battle, her family was also provided with the opportunity to go to Disney through a similar organization in Michigan. This trip is something that is a very precious memory for her family and something that she believes rejuvenates a family facing a similar uphill fight. Today, Dr. and Mrs. Pernell are dedicated to helping others in a similar position by helping to provide them with this amazing opportunity.



While Dr. Andy Pernell and Mrs. Pernell's relationship with Grin Kids is in its infancy, they are eager to dive right in and are currently working on a variety of ways to contribute to this cause. In addition, one of Dr. Pernell's team members happens to already be an active volunteer with Grin Kids. Summit Family Dentistry's ultimate goal is to be able to fully sponsor a child's trip!



Dr. Andy and Kristen's strive to "…help spread awareness of the wonderful charity in hopes of touching the lives of as many children as possible." Dr. Pernell and Summit Family Dentistry invites you to visit his practice to help them reach that goal.



Summit Family Dentistry is dedicated to providing accessible, affordable, and reliable dental care to all Denver community members, and they look forward to meeting you!



The new practice is located at 275 N. Highway 16, Suite 101, in Denver, North Carolina. The practice website is officially up and running with a patient portal established for making appointments directly online.



About Dr. Andy Pernell

Andy Pernell, DDS is the founder and owner of Summit Family Dentistry, a professional dental practice equipped with the latest technology to provide comfortable, convenient, time-saving services. Dr. Andy believes in providing an exceptional dental experience, and he believes that starts with the patient's own personal dental goals. When he's not busy treating his patients, he enjoys spending time with his family, playing sports, cheering on his Carolina Tarheels and Panthers, and volunteering in the community.



