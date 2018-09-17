Sump Pumps: What Are They Good For

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2018 --Flooding is the number one disaster in America, averaging $3 billion in claims per year. Flooding can be a nightmare to clean up. The worst part is that it isn't even covered unless you have flood insurance. However, a homeowner can install a sump pump that will prevent a home from minor flooding.



What Do They Do?



A sump pump collects water and directs it way from the home. A pump can either be submersible or non-submersible. A submersible unit is below ground while a non-submersible unit is above the basement floor. An experienced and certified plumber would be able to help a homeowner determine which type would be best for their home.



Things to Consider before Installation.



Before installing a sump pump a homeowner should take some things into consideration. A homeowner should consider how much horsepower they want the pump to have. They should make sure that there is a grounded, three-pronged, outlet nearby as the use of an extension cord is not recommended. Perhaps the most important consideration is where to direct the water discharge. Some sump pumps come with back up batteries in case of electrical failure, this should be considered as well.



Benefits of Sump Pumps.



Sump pumps, if working correctly, can reduce the threat of mold and mildew. They also prevent water from short-circuiting or otherwise damaging appliances or electrical components in a home. Having a sump pump in a home could raise the value of the home/property, as it shows the home is structurally sound and at lower risk for mold and mildew.



Can Sump Pumps Fail?



Sump pumps are not invincible and can fail to work. Some causes for the pump to fail are:



- Power Failure. If the pump is plugged in and does not have a backup battery when the electricity goes out, then the pump will not work and will lead to flooding.



- Sump pump is the wrong size. If a sump pump is too large or too small for the home then the pump can malfunction and lead to problems.



- Improper Installation. If the pump was installed incorrectly then the pump can fail leading to the home being flooded.



- Switch Problems. The floatation switch inside of the pump can move if the pump itself shifts. Thus, rendering it ineffective.



- Lack of maintenance. Like any appliance in a home, sump pumps require maintenance. This involves running it if it has not been used. Just to make sure it works properly.



- Frozen of clogged discharge lines. The discharge lines should be checked as well. If the line is clogged or frozen then the pump cannot work effectively.



- Defect. Product defect does occasionally happen.



