Sun & Cobalt, a Collaborative Athleisure Brand, Seeks to Revolutionize Fashion with Exclusive Blogger-Designed Collections

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2016 --Sun & Cobalt, the revolutionary new startup that allows bloggers to bring their clothing designs to life while connecting them to fashion enthusiasts, is live on Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



Sun & Cobalt is a membership-based brand that has pioneered a new type of marketplace by collaborating with bloggers to create exclusive limited edition clothing collections and offering them directly to their members.



Although bloggers are extremely influential and get paid to wear and push clothes from various brands, both big and small, it is rare for them to design and have ownership of their own products. As it is now, these collaborative design efforts have been primarily reserved for celebrities and a small handful of successful bloggers. Sun & Cobalt is hoping to shake up the industry by empowering women and providing an outlet to bring their creative ideas to life under the Sun & Cobalt umbrella. With a focus on athleisure clothing, Sun & Cobalt emphasizes the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle while also helping women feel like they can take on anything.



"All bloggers have a following of people that look up to them for tips and advice on anything from fashion and beauty, to health and fitness," says Founder and CEO Jasmine Yang, "I came up with this idea because I follow my own favorite bloggers and know that I would jump at the chance to buy clothing that is designed and curated by them. For me, their style and lifestyle is something that influences mine and I would want to incorporate parts of it into my life."



By following a fast and efficient design and production timeline, Sun & Cobalt wants to help user's favorite bloggers launch collections that embody their fitness style. Sun & Cobalt will be sourcing and producing all of their materials in California. The brand will only use premium fabrics from the same mill as other retailers, such as Lululemon, in order to maintain a high level of quality. Because Sun & Cobalt wishes to promote a healthier and positive lifestyle, they want to help their customers realize that it's easy to make a difference. Each month, the featured blogger will select a cause that matters to them and 10% of that month's profits will be donated towards that cause. This also gives bloggers an opportunity to share with their followers what matters to them.



"Our team has the knowledge, experience, and connections ready to do this by ourselves, but we love how with each featured blogger, we will have fresh ideas and designs each month while maintaining the same level of quality and performance," adds Yang.



Sun & Cobalt will open member-ship sign-ups starting in June 2016 and will launch its first blogger-collaborated collection with SF based blogger Sunkissed Steph in July 2016. Members will have exclusive access to the collections for the first month, and will then be available for purchase by the general public after that initial 30 day period.



Sun & Cobalt's Blogger Created Activewear is now live and available to support on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/1U7qFce



About Sun & Cobalt

Founded in San Francisco, California, Sun & Cobalt is an athleisure brand that releases limited edition monthly collections created in collaboration with fashion, beauty, health, and fitness bloggers. Everything created is sourced and produced in California and each collection embodies the brand's aesthetic of simple chic as well as the unique style of the blogger featured. Sun & Cobalt believes that being active and healthy ties into every aspect of life.



For more information on Sun & Cobalt visit: http://www.sunandcobalt.com