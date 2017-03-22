Sun Control Inc. Partners with BizIQ

Hurricane, WV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/22/2017 --Sun Control Inc., a longtime area provider of window tinting and other energy efficiency services, announced today that it has entered into a partnership with BizIQ, a digital marketing firm that works with North American small businesses from its headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona.



In teaming up with BizIQ, Sun Control Inc. hopes to expand its commercial and residential client base by updating and bolstering its Internet presence and introducing new strategies into its marketing approach. BizIQ works with clients like the window tinting service in Hurricane, WV by employing cutting-edge approaches like search engine optimization (SEO), which makes it easier for current and prospective clients to find companies like Sun Control Inc. when performing local Google searches for window tinting and related services.



BizIQ puts SEO to use primarily in developing new and improved company websites for its small business clients, while also employing the strategy in blog content, press releases and more. Sun Control Inc.'s new site, for example, will feature a comprehensive look at the company's services and products, as well as bimonthly blog content designed to attract repeat visits to the website. All content will be written by trained copywriters and geared toward being informative, engaging and timely.



"Our company has long been committed to working with area homeowners and business owners to provide energy efficiency solutions that meet their needs," said Judith Ball, owner of Sun Control Inc. "The Internet has become increasingly important in reaching and marketing to clients in our industry, and we recognized an opportunity for our company to improve and grow by working with BizIQ's experts. We're excited to embark on this partnership."



About Sun Control Inc.

Sun Control Inc. was founded in 1976 and works with residential, commercial and government clients to provide effective solutions for energy efficiency, security and safety in new and existing facilities. The company carries high quality products for window tinting, lighting and shade, and also offers window tinting services for vehicles.



