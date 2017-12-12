Sun Fund Announces Regulation CF Offering

Milford, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2017 --Sun Fund Renewables, Inc., a developer and owner of renewable energy assets, today officially launched a crowdfunding offering on StartEngine.



The offering gives all investors the opportunity to participate in a portfolio of revenue generating solar projects.



Sun Fund is also developing a blockchain based energy purchase and distribution system. "By tokenizing our existing pipeline of solar projects, Sun Fund will build out its model for a scalable global platform open to all investors, buyers and sellers," said Michael Licamele, CEO of Sun Fund.



As an ERC20 Ethereum smart contract, the Sun Fund token will bring liquidity and a store of value for renewable energy assets while also helping to build a decentralized renewable energy asset management system.



By working with the company's existing solar assets first, Sun Fund will build out its technology in 2018 before rolling out to the entire renewable energy market in 2019.



The Sun Fund team has been developing and building renewable energy projects since 2013 and has a track record of success in solar development, finance and the operation of solar assets. The team is contributing over 50 megawatts of solar projects to the Sun Fund development pipeline, valued at over $100 million.



Those interested can see Sun Fund's complete offering statement at www.startengine.com/sun-fund-dc.