Sun Light Fine Rug Care CT Launches Their New Connecticut Website

Fairfield, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/01/2018 --Sun Light Fine Rug Care CT, a sister company of Sunlightfinerugcare.com Launches their new Connecticut website for the CT branch. The site is focused on the company's main services in Fairfield and other counties in Connecticut, NY and is mobile friendly.



The website has all the services of the company, especially their famous oriental rug care expertise, fresh reviews from current clients using its high end cleaning and repair services for oriental rugs, curtains and upholstery cleaning.



Sunlight Fine Rug Care Connecticut is an environmental friendly company using organic products that are safe for kids & pets.



As the owner, Haim Shemesh says:



"We are happy to announce the extension of our fine rugs services to Connecticut. Serving Westchester County for many years, this is a natural step for us and we hope our new clients in CT will enjoy our rug cleaning services."



As the summer is here soon the company is offering $50 off for new clients in Connecticut.



Sun Light Fine Rug Care & Restoration services:



- Oriental rugs repair & restoration

- Wall to wall steam cleaning

- Pet stain & odor removal

- Area rug cleaning

- Sofa & upholstery cleaning

- Mattress cleaning

- Water damage extraction

- Free estimate on site

- Free pickup & delivery

- One month free storage

- Curtain cleaning



About Sun Light Fine Rug Care & Restoration:



Sun Light Fine Rug Care & Restoration was established in Brooklyn as a small family business for rug cleaning that served residential & commercial clients.



The company has gained huge knowledge for Oriental rug care and keeps 90% repeating clients rate.



They are also serving NYC, Westchester county, Bronx and CT.



They offer free estimate on site, pickup & delivery for rugs and drapes as well.



The company specialize in all area rugs types: Wool, silk, Pakistani, Persian, antique and machine mage rugs. Whatever issue you might have with your carpet they can fix it.



The company is an award wining of "Angie's List" best service for rug cleaning in 2016/2017.



Company Contact:

Sunlight Fine Rug Care Connecticut

222 Post Rd

Fairfield, CT 06824

203-993-6181

Email: sunlightfinerugcare@gmail.com

Website: https://sunlightfinerugcarect.com/