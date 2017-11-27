Sun Light Fine Rug Care & Restoration Launching New Website for Brooklyn Location

Brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/27/2017 --Sun Light Fine Rug Care & Restoration, an established Brooklyn rug & upholstery cleaning company Launches their New Brooklyn website. Which is focused on the company's main services in Kings County, NY and is mobile friendly.



The website has all the services of the company with fresh reviews from current clients using its high end cleaning and repair services for oriental rugs and upholstery cleaning.



Sun Light Fine Rug Care & Restoration is an environmental friendly company using "Green Seal" products that are safe for kids & pets.



As the owner, Haim Shemesh says: "We are the go to service for home owners in Brooklyn needing expert cleaning and repair service for handmade, fine rugs in Brooklyn. We only apply organic cleaning solutions."



As the holidays are coming soon the company is offering $50 off for new clients and 10% off for repeat customers.



Sun Light Fine Rug Care & Restoration services:



- Wall to wall steam cleaning

- Pet stain & odor removal

- Oriental rugs repair & restoration

- Area rug cleaning

- Sofa & upholstery cleaning

- Mattress cleaning

- Curtain cleaning

- Water damage extraction

- Free estimate on site

- Free pickup & delivery

- One month free storage



About Sun Light Fine Rug Care & Restoration

Sun Light Fine Rug Care & Restoration was established in Brooklyn as a small family business for rug cleaning that served residential & commercial clients. The company has gained huge knowledge for Oriental rug care and keeps 90% repeating clients rate. They are also serving NYC, Westchester county, Bronx and CT. Working with interior designers is a big part of their high end service with free estimate on site, pickup & delivery for rugs and drapes as well.



The company specialize in all area rugs types: Wool, silk, Pakistani, Persian, antique and machine mage rugs. Whatever issue you might have with your carpet they can fix it.



The company is an award winner of "Angie's List" best service for rug cleaning in 2016.



Company Contact:

Sun Light Fine Rug Care & Restoration

370 S 4th St #102 Brooklyn, NY 11211

Office: 718-388-4575

Email: sunlightfinerugcare@gmail.com

Website: https://sunlightfinerugcarebrooklyn.com/