Phillipstown, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/07/2014 --In the digital age it seems there’s no place modern technology hasn’t had an influence. Such is the case with a new product from Sun Mountain Market (SMM). Designed to limit refuse and save the planet one baking project at a time the Sun Mountain Market Silicone Baking Mat has high-tech benefits. Sold as a two for one deal, the reusable, non-stick baking mats help cooks go green, simplify kitchen duties, and limit the use of added fats.



The premium silicone baking mat has a low-thermal conductivity which allows it to withstand temperatures of up to 260 degrees Celsius and 500 degrees Fahrenheit. So how does this translate to simplifying a cook’s time in the kitchen? It assures that the mat will not be affected by either the freezer or the oven. This makes the need for parchment paper a thing of the past.



Ivonne Ledesma-Winkler, CEO of Sun Mountain Market said of the silicone baking mat, “Our mats are a great way to go green without sacrificing taste. They bring a level of flavor to the food that’s unsurpassed because they’re non-stick. No need to douse the food with added fats. It’s healthful, convenient baking personified.”



Adding to its benefits is its low-chemical reactivity and low toxicity. With these attributes the SMM Silicone Baking Mat is what’s known in the industry as low-taint. This gives the consumer confidence that the silicone mat is not prone to support bacteria thus limiting the chance of food poisoning.



Praised by happy customers on Amazon, reviews include raves across all demographics. Vegans laud it for its ability to crisp kale chips while carnivores praise it for its capacity to enhance a dinner of baked chicken and roasted veggies. Quite possibly most loved by bakers, Robin from Seattle says, “I like to bake a batch of cookies but hate to rotate the baking pan because it requires so much clean up. But not anymore! I love the mat’s results. Things aren’t sticking so, less mess and easy clean up.”



About Sun Mountain Market

Sun Mountain Market is a company that provides the marketplace with eco-friendly products designed to simplify daily chores. The company recently celebrated the launch of their SMM Silicone Baking Mat on Amazon.com.



