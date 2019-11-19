Sunclip Helps Athletes See the Ball Clearly in Bright, Overhead Sunlight

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/19/2019 --Professional athletes and casual sports enthusiasts can rejoice because there is finally a device that will allow them to see clearly in bright, sunny conditions. When looking up into overhead sunlight, users of the revolutionary Sunclip will be able to hit a tennis ball, spike a volleyball, catch a baseball and more, without having to worry about losing the ball in the glare of the sun.



The Sunclip is an attachment that fits over athletic sunglasses. The device blocks out the majority of sunlight, giving the wearer a clear view of whatever is in front of them without compromising all-around visibility. The Sunclip is fully adjustable, enabling it to accommodate just about any wearer.



For starters, the Sunclip adjusts vertically along the nose bridge in order to block more or less sunlight as needed for the current weather conditions. The eyepieces then adjust from side to side, as not all people's eyes are spaced the same distance apart. The two eyepieces adjust independently, making it easy for the wearer to find the perfect fit.



Finally, the user can apply various lens filters to cut glare and provide heavier or lighter sun coverage as lighting conditions change. The Sunclip can accommodate prescription lenses as well, enabling even those with vision complications to use the device.



Designer Tony Messiou and UK Optical Plastics have gone through several cycles of prototype development and adjustment to arrive at the current configuration, including testing by professional athletes. The team is ready to move forward with final safety tests before going into production.



To help achieve this goal, they have launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter with a funding goal of about $50,000. At the time of this release, the campaign had already brought in more than $2,300 with nearly three weeks remaining in the campaign.



Those who contribute to the Kickstarter campaign can get a Sunclip for $71. If they wish to include a set of lens filters as well, the Kickstarter price will be $110. The team expects to deliver the Sunclip attachments to campaign backers in March 2020, with packages including accessories coming shortly after in April 2020.