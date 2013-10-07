Suncloud Distributors Acquired by Alenco

Lenexa, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/07/2013 --Alenco Inc, the Lenexa Kansas home improvement company, has announced its acquisition of Suncloud Distributors. Easy Living/Suncloud is the sole U.S. distributor of the Solar Comfort heater system. The system is widely believed to be the number one “area” system heater on the market.



Allen Erskine, president of Alenco, commented: “We believe the purchase of The Easy Living Store and its brands were a perfect fit.” Over the years, Alenco has been a leading supplier of energy efficient products to Kansas City area home owners. The Solar Comfort heating system is a perfect compliment to those products.



Erskine states: “The heating systems will be available through Alenco’s Lenexa office as well as through selected area hardware and specialty stores.” Launch of the heater products is scheduled for October 2013. The Easy Living/Suncloud division will be co-managed by Bobby Erskine and John Zupon.



About Alenco

Alenco was established in Olathe Kansas in 1986 and has sales in excess of $10 million.