Suneratech Is Recognized by Oracle as the 2018 Outstanding Partner Teammate

Woodridge, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/24/2018 --Sreeni Setty, VP of Cloud Solutions – Suneratech, has been selected by Oracle's North America Alliances and Channels Sales leadership as a 2018 Outstanding Teammate.



Every year, Oracle seeks to recognize individuals from their partner network whose association, collaboration, determination and exceptional results demonstrate the qualities of the very best professional relationships. Oracle shows its gratitude to the individuals of its partners who deliver shared cloud success with its valued customers.



Bill Swales, Group Vice President & North America Channel Chief and Strategic Alliance Leader at Oracle, and Ian Urquhart, Group Vice President & North America Channel Chief Applications at Oracle recognized Sreeni Setty with the award Oracle Cloud Velocity Trailblazer on June 28th during the award ceremony at Oracle's FY19 Partner Kickoff event. Ravi Reddy, President & CEO of Suneratech, and Srikanth Pakala, Chairman of Suneratech were present in the event.



Sreeni Setty leads teams at Suneratech strategizing cloud solutions of PaaS and IaaS to enterprise businesses and organizations, and go-to-market of those solutions & services that delivers innovation and value for Suneratech's customers.



The cloud solutions include supply chain IoT platform for Production WIP monitoring in manufacturing, the intelligent Bot-enabled customer support platform, and robotic process automation solution for accounts payable automation for Finance departments. The cloud services include application integration with iPaaS, process automation, cloud native application development, cloud infrastructure roadmap for hosting enterprise applications on IaaS.



"Oracle has set the standard for innovation" said Sreeni Setty, and as an Oracle Platinum Partner, we are honored to be one of Oracle's most established partners and experts in Oracle enterprise and cloud technologies. In this capacity, Suneratech collaborates with Oracle for joint go-to-market programs including customer education, pre-release product vetting, industry solutions and several other fronts."



Suneratech's partnership with Oracle involves helping customers connect enterprise and cloud applications and move their workloads to Oracle Cloud, bringing about agility and automation to their IT operations.



About Suneratech

Sunera Technologies Inc. is a leader in digital transformation of enterprise companies. As an Oracle Cloud Standard and Platinum level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork, Suneratech offers some cutting-edge IT automation and digital solutions to Oracle customers. This includes the supply chain IoT platform eSeal, the intelligent Bot-enabled customer support platform ServiceNext. Based on its proprietary SWITCH framework, Suneratech enables companies to gradually transition to digital through automation, migration and innovation with its comprehensive suite of services and solutions.



About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.