Suneratech Named as Most Innovative Cloud Managed Services Provider Partner of Oracle

Woodridge, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2018 --Suneratech has been named as Most Innovative Oracle Cloud Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner. In a recent annual audit by an Oracle authorized external auditor, Suneratech showed a very strong commitment to Oracle Cloud as evidenced by providing Managed Services on Oracle Cloud for customers with application deployments (both Oracle and Non-Oracle) with Oracle IaaS and Oracle PaaS.



Oracle Cloud Managed Service Providers (MSPs) qualify into the program by exemplifying their capacity to manage customers' cloud infrastructure, and/or end-user systems, and provide services including cloud advisory, service migration, DevOps, provisioning and orchestration, monitoring, 24x7 monitoring, incidence and change management, and cloud optimization, among many others.



"The Oracle Cloud Managed Service Provider (MSP) program identifies and recognizes partners who have skills, tools and processes to build, deploy, run, and manage Oracle and non-Oracle workloads on Oracle Cloud Platform. Suneratech's cloud experts have a profound understanding and capabilities in helping customers adopt, migrate, and implement a range of Oracle Cloud initiatives enabling enterprises towards their successful digital transformation journey," said Ravi Reddy, CEO of Suneratech.



Suneratech's services that complement the Oracle Cloud include:



- Cloud-led business transformation services

- Cloud workload management for Oracle and other public and private cloud systems

- Multi-cloud and Hybrid IT application integration and orchestration services



"Many customers of Oracle want to migrate application and database workloads to cloud infrastructure, add cloud platform to extend and modernize their applications, and digitalize the business processes. Organizations can leverage Suneratech's cloud capabilities to adopt cloud and make their digital transformation journey. Being an Oracle MSP means that Suneratech can directly provide Oracle Cloud Services to customers as part of any hybrid IT or modernization project" said Sreeni Setty, VP of Cloud Solutions, Suneratech.



"Suneratech's performance and compliance to the requirements of the Oracle Cloud Managed Service Provider Accreditation was exemplary. The capabilities and competencies evidenced reinforced Suneratech's recognition as the #1 Oracle's Velocity Cloud Partner at the Oracle Digital Town Hall 2018. Suneratech's Oracle Cloud Managed Services portfolio across IaaS, PaaS, SaaS & TaaS is powered by a wide spectrum of innovative automation, tooling and industry assets thus rendering the ability to deliver significant thought leadership and operational efficiencies for Suneratech customers in Oracle Cloud Managed Services" quoted Natrajh V Narayann, Lead Auditor & MSP Partner Transformation Consultant, Information Security Systems International, LLC



The key strengths of Suneratech as a Cloud MSP include the following in the audit report :



Providing Managed Services on Oracle Cloud Platform for customers with application deployments (both Oracle and Non-Oracle) with Oracle IaaS and Oracle PaaS.



Suneratech demonstrates a strong pre-sales expertise to assist customers in their unique journey to the cloud in Oracle IaaS and PaaS offerings in the areas of Data Management and Infrastructure.



Suneratech has also been recognized to have a very mature and a well-established practice in implementing Oracle Cloud Dev-Ops with the aid of in-house automation tools such as DOX and CloudTestr. These are extensively used for supporting application development for Oracle EBS.



Suneratech is well positioned for delivering projects on Oracle Cloud with their reference architectures, custom images, custom scripts and cookbooks, and solution accelerators. Examples are Reference Architectures for Oracle Infrastructure, Data Management & Application Development PaaS Services, Custom scripts and cookbooks for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Data Management, Integration, Analytics Platform Services"



About Suneratech

Sunera Technologies Inc. which includes Sunera Technologies Pvt. Ltd, together known as 'Suneratech', with Headquarters in Chicago, USA, and has offices in India, Canada, Australia with now close to 1,000 employees serve a broad range of industries of Automobile, Manufacturing, ISV's, Financials, Healthcare, etc., since 2008. Suneratech is Oracle Cloud Standard and Platinum level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork. More recently, since 2016, Suneratech has been delivering Managed Services on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Cloud Services. Suneratech also has strong expertise in implementing Oracle Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) with a focus on Oracle ERP, HCM, and CX Cloud Services.



Suneratech offers digital transformation of enterprise companies through IT automation and digital solutions to Oracle customers. This includes the supply chain IoT platform-eSeal, the intelligent Bot-enabled customer support platform-Meltag, the test automation platform-Cloudtestr, the DevOps automation platform-DOX, and the cloud application management solution-CLOQ. Based on its proprietary SWITCH framework, Suneratech enables companies to transition to digital through automation, migration, and innovation with its comprehensive suite of services and solutions.



For further information contact:

Saurabh Bhatt

Director of Marketing

saurabh.bhatt@suneratech.com

http://www.suneratech.com