Sunfrom Pro Lighting Ready to Attend the Shanghai Prolight + Sound Fair

Guangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2018 --Sunfrom Pro Lighting Equipment Co., Ltd. is going to attend the Prolight + Sound in Shanghai from October 10th to October 13th. This leading entertainment fair will be an opportunity for the Guangzhou-based top-level LED manufacturer to showcase its new product lines and expand its number of partners.



Sunfrom Pro Lighting is an innovative high-tech company which released the first smart lighting brand – SUNCOMING. Their continuous efforts for producing the most innovative LED stage decorations has led them to enjoy a high reputation both among Chinese and international partners in this industry. Their commitment to high customer satisfaction and pragmatic innovation has made this Chinese brand to be known and respected as "LED Dance Floor Experts".



Their products include but are not limited to indoor and outdoor LED dance floors, LED background panel lighting, LED ceiling lighting, and LED effects lighting. All partners wanting to establish a business cooperation with Sunfrom Pro Lighting can rest assured that the quality of their products is guaranteed by rigorous checks during the whole production line. With various top-level entrepreneurial technical talents and a strong R&D team, Sunfrom Pro Lighting has been able to submit 15 utility model patents, 5 appearance talents, and 1 innovation patent. Furthermore, all their products are CE and ROSH certified. They established long-term strategic cooperation agreements with several educational institutions, including the South China University of Technology and the Academy of Fine Arts.



The innovative and customer-friendly design of their products is highly praised by their clients, most of which have appreciated the high quality of their service and have become loyal customers ever since. This does not come as a surprise to those who already know this leading LED stage manufacturer. Indeed, as Lisa, Manager of Sunfrom Pro Lighting, said in an interview "The new design-LED dance floor produced by Sunfrom Pro Lighting blends in traditional stage and outdoor scenes. It makes them more colorful, attractive, and with a perfect three-dimensional space texture. With an innovative design, powerful functions, unique effects, and an assured quality, the Sunfrom Pro Lighting products are favored by customers both in China and abroad".



About Sunfrom Pro Lighting

Sunfrom Pro Lighting has worked hard to become the best stage lighting equipment supplier in China and to ensure that all its products can meet the customers' expectations. To achieve this result, every year they invest time and efforts to release new products and to participate in large-scale exhibitions. The upcoming Prolight + Sound is indeed one of the major events in this industry. It can function as a highly-effective hub for new partnerships, while at the same time encouraging new encounters and generating breakthroughs at a fast pace. Sunfrom Pro Lighting looks forward to meeting new potential partners by thus creating and spreading new developments in the light industry. This company is excited and committed to providing more competitive and creative products. The upcoming fair is extremely important to wring something new out of the swirl of ideas that Sunfrom Pro Lighting and its clients can produce together.



More info:

Sunfrom Pro Lighting https://www.sunfromlight.com/

Prolight + Sound Shanghai 2018: http://www.prolightsound.com

Sunfrom Pro Lighting - Booth No. N4E32

Time: 10th-13th October 2018

Address: Shanghai New International Expo Centre Hall

(2345 Longyang Road, Pudong, Shanghai, China)