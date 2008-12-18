Sunlife Paint Now Available Online

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2008 -- Sunlife Premium Paint, an Arizona manufacturer of ECO-friendly, water-based paints and coatings, with company stores and a dealer network in Arizona, is broadening its market base with the introduction of “Sunlife Paint Online”. On December 16, 2008, Sunlife’s online store went live. Sunlife Paint Online can be found directly at http://www.shop.sunlife.com, or through the main website http://www.sunlifepaint.com. Both sites are secure, ensuring that customers’ information remains confidential.



Customers the world over will now have easy access to the wide array of products that Sunlife offers for every application and for every surface. Walls, floors, ceilings, doors, patios, furniture, cabinets, and countertops can all be finished with products manufactured and/or sold by Sunlife. “We will offer as many of our products online as we do in our physical stores,” says Ron Kuhn, owner. “If a customer wants a custom color, they just need to let us know what color deck it is from, or send us a sample, and we’ll take it from there.”



Along with paints and coatings that Sunlife manufactures, the online store will feature accessories, tools, and decorative finishing products from other fine manufacturers, such as Modern Masters, Texturline, and Smith Paints.



Modern Masters Inc.® is the number one supplier of Decorative Painting and Faux Finishing products in the world. Sunlife Paint Online carries a full array of these fine products including Metallic Paint, Shimmerstone, and Venetian Plaster, to name a few.



Texturline produces ecologically-friendly decorative finishes that reflect traditional historic building materials. These products include exterior and interior coatings that are easily applied on a wide range of surfaces.



Smith Paints manufactures environmentally-friendly, water-based decorative concrete products. Sunlife Paint Online carries Smith’s Color Floor, a water-based extra-strength stain in a wide range of colors developed to give a decorative, natural appearance to concrete floors.



Orders received at Sunlife Paint Online will be processed the same day. Shipping times will vary based on customer choice and location. For additional information on Sunlife Premium Paint, contact Ron Kuhn at 602-258-0956, or visit http://www.sunlifepaint.com. For additional information about Sunlife Paint Online, contact Sue Kuhn at 480-577-3093.



About Sunlife Premium Paint:

Sunlife Premium Paint, manufacturer of architectural and industrial paints and coatings since 1986, manufactures paint in Phoenix, and operates three full-service, company-owned stores in the Phoenix area, serving commercial, industrial, and residential customers. Sunlife Premium Paint distributes its paint elsewhere in Arizona through independent paint stores. Sunlife Paint Online offers customers outside of Arizona access to Sunlife products.

