Sunlight Research Analyzes Oracle Java Patents Launched at Google's Android Platform

Minneapolis, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/01/2010 -- Sunlight Research TM - The Source for Patent Analysis, today announced a webinar evaluating the seven Java-related patents that Oracle Corporation (NASDAQ: ORCL) launched at Google Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) and its Android smart phone platform in a complaint filed August 12, 2010.



The webinar is scheduled for 12:00pm EDT on Wednesday, September 8, 2010, and will highlight key findings of Sunlight's extensive, proprietary report to be released in September.



The 60-minute webinar will provide the media, financial, legal, and technology communities' background and insight into the asserted Oracle Java patent portfolio and the likely outcome of the lawsuit. Specifically, attendees will learn about the underlying Java and Android technologies, principles of patent infringement law, and the scope and potency of the most significant patent claims asserted against the Android platform. Additionally, the webinar will consider whether the patents can be readily targeted more broadly against other mobile phone makers and the Java programming community as a whole. Information about the pedigree of the patents will also be delivered.



Sales of smartphones powered by the Google Android platform recently surged past RM's Blackberry and Apple's iPhone, making Google's Android the number one selling smartphone platform in the U.S., according to research firm Gartner Inc. Google recently touted sales of 200,000 Android handsets per day, up from 160,000 per day in June, which was up from 100,000 in May, 2010. Gartner has further reported that worldwide sales of Android-based mobile smartphones have accelerated, exceeding 17% of the global smartphone market in the second quarter of 2010. In filing the lawsuit, Oracle has asked the court to shut down the Android "train."



According to Charles A. Lemaire, a veteran software patent attorney and lead author of Sunlight's exclusive Report on the litigation, "Oracle fired seven missiles at Google, but nobody's talking about the missiles: Are they conventional or nuclear, strategic or tactical, weak or strong? The media silence suggests that size of the patents doesn't matter. Well, in the patent world, size ---measured in terms of breadth, depth, validity, and so forth--- does matter. Our mission was to size up these patents for the spectators with serious interest in the litigation. We're excited to highlight key findings of our patent report and to shed light on this vital subject during the webinar."



