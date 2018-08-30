Sunrise Roofing & Construction, LLC Joins Forces with BizIQ

Baton Rouge, LA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/30/2018 --Sunrise Roofing & Construction LLC, a locally owned and operated roofing and construction firm, is now working with BizIQ, a national content marketing company based in Phoenix.



By partnering with BizIQ, Sunrise Roofing & Construction LLC will expand its online footprint and improve its search engine rankings. BizIQ will help the firm develop and implement a multi-pronged content marketing strategy designed to improve its relationships with existing customers and build meaningful interactions with new and prospective clients.



BizIQ uses a unique and innovative search engine optimization (SEO) model that allows it to elevate its clients' search engine rankings. The company helps its clients develop high-quality web, blog and social media content, allowing them to facilitate deeper and more meaningful interactions with their own customer base.



"We're very excited to be working with BizIQ and expanding our cross-platform reach," said Diana Willem, Owner of Sunrise Roofing & Construction LLC. "We strive to bring the best possible quality roofing services to communities in the greater Baton Rouge area, and we're eager to see how BizIQ can help us better connect with current and prospective customers."



About Sunrise Roofing & Construction LLC

Since 1991, Sunrise Roofing & Construction LLC has been the premier provider of roofing and light construction services in the greater Baton Rouge, LA area. The company provides a range of services to both commercial and residential clients.



Sunrise Roofing & Construction LLC is one of the top roofing companies in Baton Rouge, LA; the firm maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, and is dedicated to customer satisfaction.



To learn more about Sunrise Roofing & Construction LLC and their robust range of services, visit http://sunriseroofingbr.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding small business local search optimization or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit https://biziq.com/.