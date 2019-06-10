Sunset Professional Dental from Las Vegas Rebrands, Launches New Website

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/10/2019 --Sunset Professional Dental, one of the renowned dental clinics in Las Vegas is pleased to announce that they have rebranded and launched a new website to serve their clients better. The clinic is known for advanced procedures including dental implants in Las Vegas. From regular teeth cleaning services to advanced dental crowns and bridges in Las Vegas, the clinic ensures that every client who walks in, walks out with a smile and satisfaction. This is the place to go to for any and all dental needs. Teeth whitening or root canal, cosmetic dentistry or dentures in Las Vegas, there are several services that the clinic specializes.



What makes this clinic exclusive is the high-quality dental care and patient care. Established in 1997, this clinic has been providing dental services for over 20 years. The clinic is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and latest tools & instruments to effectively examine, restore, remove and treat various teeth and gum related issues. The team consists of experienced doctors and friendly support staff who attend to the patient needs with great care. Be it a small procedure or an extensive treatment plan, every case is addressed professionally and the patients are educated and advised on after-treatment and preventative care.



About Sunset Professional Dental

Sunset Professional Dental, https://www.sunsetprofessionaldental.com/ based in Las Vegas, Nevada is a dental clinic that offers top-notch dental care services which include cleaning, dentures, root canal, fillings, whitening, veneers, dental crowns & bridges, cosmetic dentistry, and implant restorations.





