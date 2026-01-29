Sunset Tile & Bath Delivers Tailored Kitchen and Bathroom Design in Scottsdale and Mesa, Arizona

Glendale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2026 --In today's world, where kitchens double as gathering spots and bathrooms serve as daily retreats, thoughtful design isn't just lovely to have- it's essential. That's why Sunset Tile & Bath has earned its reputation as a trusted leader in kitchen and bathroom design in Scottsdale and Mesa, Arizona, helping homeowners re-imagine their most-used spaces with intention, quality, and heart.



This family-run company, which has become a mainstay in Glendale, Surprise, Scottsdale, Phoenix, and Peoria, Arizona, is known not just for beautiful spaces but also for doing things the right way. From mid-century remodels in Mesa to high-desert homes in Scottsdale, the team works directly with homeowners to deliver renovations that reflect how people live.



Some homeowners come in wanting a clean slate, while others want to fix the one thing that's always bugged them. Maybe it's a tight galley kitchen that can't keep up with weekend hosting. Or a master bath with no room to breathe, let alone get ready in peace. Sunset Tile & Bath listens, and then they get to work.



Every detail is managed under one roof, from the first walk-through to the final sealant. Clients never have to juggle outside crews or guess who's responsible. Their in-house designers, tilers, and licensed plumbers speak the same language, and it shows in the final result.



Inside Sunset's showroom, it's not about overwhelming customers with options but guiding them toward choices that suit their taste, space, and budget. Whether it's modern finishes with clean lines or rustic tones with warm textures, every design choice supports the homeowner's lifestyle-not just the look.



Much of the company's business comes from repeat clients and referrals- a sign they're getting it right. Many homeowners return after their first remodel to tackle another space, knowing they'll get straight answers, fair pricing, and craftsmanship that holds up over time.



What sets Sunset Tile & Bath apart isn't just what they build-it's how they build it: collaboratively, carefully, and with deep respect for the homes and lives they're stepping into. It's not just about the tile, the layout, or the lighting- it's about making a house feel like home again.



About Sunset Tile & Bath

Sunset Tile & Bath is a family-owned remodeling company serving Glendale, Surprise, Scottsdale, Phoenix, Peoria, AZ, and surrounding areas. Specializing in kitchen and bathroom design and renovation, the team offers in-house design, plumbing, and tilework, delivering high-quality, thoughtfully built spaces that feel as good as they look.