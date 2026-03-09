Sunset Tile & Bath Ensures Trusted Solutions for Home Renovation in Phoenix and Scottsdale, Arizona

Glendale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/09/2026 --Home renovation services are in demand today. Several homeowners are seeking to rely on professional renovation services to enhance their living experience, adding to the comfort and convenience of people occupying the space. In Arizona, Sunset Tile & Bath has been revolutionizing home renovation services, adapting to the individual needs and interests of its clients at an affordable cost. The company has earned a reputation in the local home services industry for its prompt, professional, and reliable solutions for home renovation in Phoenix and Scottsdale, Arizona.



Backed by decades of industry experience and market expertise, the company aims for quality service and long-lasting solutions tailored to the specific needs of its clients. Specializing in kitchen and bathroom remodeling, comprehensive home renovations, and ADA-compliant modifications, the professionals emerge as the best partner for families looking to renovate their home, incorporating a modern touch. As a licensed, bonded, and insured contractor, the company ensures high-quality workmanship, timely project completion, and dependable customer service.



The professionals believe that every renovation project should reflect the homeowner's lifestyle and needs. Hence, the expert contractors put all their effort into bringing the client's vision to life. The experts follow a streamlined process and maintain transparency throughout the process, from consultation to final project completion. Sunset Tile & Bath offers a complete range of renovation services, including design-build project management. The company is known for its comprehensive approach to home renovation services.



Professional kitchen remodeling services include everything from demolition to installation. Whether a client is seeking custom cabinetry, tilework, countertops, or a homeowner is looking to upgrade plumbing and electrical structures, the experts offer solutions for it all. The team also provides expert bathroom upgrades, which include customized layouts, modern fixtures, and functional improvements, ensuring a blend of aesthetics and functionality. The company also offers ADA-compliant remodeling services for kitchens, bathrooms, and entire homes.



For more information about home renovation services or to schedule a kitchen remodeling in Phoenix and Scottsdale, Arizona, call (602) 789-8700.



About Sunset Tile & Bath

Sunset Tile & Bath is a family-owned home renovation company based in Arizona. The company specializes in kitchen and bathroom remodeling, ADA modifications, and complete home renovations. Serving Glendale, Peoria, Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Surprise, Sunset Tile & Bath is committed to delivering high-quality craftsmanship and customer satisfaction.