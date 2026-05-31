Sunset Tile & Bath Is the One-Stop Solution for Custom Kitchen Design in Scottsdale and Phoenix, Arizona

Glendale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/31/2026 --A kitchen is the heart of every home. Whether creating memories or celebrating moments, the kitchen serves as the perfect ambiance. Today, homeowners are considering upgrading the look and feel of the kitchen. The dream is to design a functional and aesthetically appealing space that upholds the emotional connection. Sunset Tile & Bath recognizes this growing demand among families and strives to blend style and practicality in every kitchen makeover design.



The company specializes in transforming ordinary kitchens into beautiful and functional spaces. Whether the client is seeking a standard makeover or a custom kitchen design in Scottsdale and Phoenix, Arizona, the professionals handle everything with care and precision. The expert designers at Sunset Tile & Bath begin each project with a thorough consultation.



From reviewing the structural layout of the existing kitchen to understanding the homeowner's idea, the team guides the client through the initial consultation phase to project completion. Sunset Tile & Bath is known for applying the classic kitchen triangle concept, which ensures an efficient pathway between the refrigerator, sink, and range. The certified specialists strive to design a kitchen layout that optimizes workflow and maximizes storage. The team's integrated design-build method reduces delays and streamlines coordination.



Sunset Tile & Bath ensures thorough support and guidance in designing custom cabinets, selecting countertops, and curating backsplash and lighting options. The team also helps homeowners choose faucets, hardware, and finishes that complement the overall kitchen design. Each consultation is committed to client satisfaction, focusing on style, material, and budget. From initial concept to final installation, the company maintains clear communication and a steady project timeline. Sunset Tile & Bath provides transparent pricing with zero hidden costs and a detailed project plan, accommodating the client's needs and schedule.



Homeowners seeking a complete kitchen renovation or custom bathroom remodeling in Peoria and Surprise, Arizona can call the experts at 602-789-8700.



About Sunset Tile & Bath

Sunset Tile & Bath is a reputable home remodeling firm based in Arizona, specializing in custom kitchen design, bathroom remodeling, and full renovation services. With a commitment to quality craftsmanship and client satisfaction, the firm has earned a reputation for creating exceptional kitchen and bathroom spaces, meeting the highest standards.