Sunset Tile & Bath Offers Custom Kitchens in Mesa and Scottsdale, Arizona

Glendale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/25/2024 --The kitchen is often considered the heart of the home, a place where functionality and aesthetics must harmonize. Sunset Tile & Bath excels in creating custom kitchens in Mesa and Scottsdale, Arizona that blend these elements seamlessly. Their comprehensive remodeling services ensure that every kitchen project reflects the homeowner's unique style while enhancing the functionality and value of their home.



Sunset Tile & Bath offers personalized design solutions as they know each homeowner has a different vision and design. This helps them in designing a kitchen that is functional and beautiful. Considering quality, Sunset Tile & Bath only uses high-quality materials and top-of-the-line finishes, ensuring durability and elegance for every project.



A contemporary house needs a modern kitchen. Hence, when planning a custom kitchen, the experts incorporate the latest kitchen technologies and smart design solutions, such as energy-efficient appliances, custom cabinetry, and innovative storage solutions.



The company also offers custom cabinetry and custom floating shelves for a new kitchen. Custom floating shelves are in vogue for their many benefits. Shelves take up less space than full cabinets and don't stick out quite as much as cabinets do. They give the room a more airy feel and help any room feel larger than it is. The custom shelves can fit into areas where a regular cabinet just won't fit, and they can also help one take advantage of vertical wall space.



Many times, custom floating shelves are also less costly than cabinets because less material is used to make them. This lack of materials also helps to make customization of the floating shelves easier.



Sunset Tile & Bath also offers bath remodel in Mesa and Phoenix, Arizona, home renovations, custom wine cellars and custom home bars.



Call 602-789-8700 for details.



