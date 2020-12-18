Sunset Tile & Bath Offers Installation Services for Custom Cabinets in Peoria and Phoenix, Arizona

Glendale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2020 --Sunset Tile & Bath is a family-owned and operated company. This licensed, bonded, and insured business based in Arizona and especially renowned for providing premium services for kitchen and bathroom renovations in Phoenix and Surprise, Arizona.



Being a local company, Sunset Tile & Bath cares about the nearby communities' requirements and strives to employ individuals who have a high level of dedication towards quality customer service. While this company started its business as a flooring contractor, it successfully evolved into a flooring contractor over the years. They consistently try to improve the quality of services provided by them to yield the best possible results.



Established in 1994, Sunset Tile & Bath have managed to maintain a clean record with the Registrar of Contractors. They additionally have an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and Angie's List. Sunset Tile & Bath is staffed with skilled and trained professionals who can handle remodeling projects right from start to finish and take care of plumbing and tiling tasks. Through them, people can even get countertops and custom cabinets in Peoria and Phoenix, Arizona installed for their kitchens.



Kitchens are one of the essential rooms in a house. Apart from being the space where delicious meals for the whole family are cooked, people commonly share stories and eat together in the kitchen. Kitchen spaces are also commonly used to entertain friends during dinners. In many ways, kitchens are the centerpiece of a home, and hence people must make sure that it is designed as per the contemporary standards. Through Sunset Tile & Bath, people can easily upgrade their kitchen space and install premium quality fixtures to enhance both its attractiveness and functionality.



Contact Sunset Tile & Bath at 602-789-8700.



