Sunset Tile & Bath Offers Specialized Assistance for New Kitchen Design in Scottsdale and Phoenix, Arizona

Glendale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/18/2021 --Sunset Tile & Bath was founded in 1994. This company previously operated under the name of Gene & Sons Tile Works. While this company started its operations as a flooring contractor, over the years, they have managed to emerge as a regional leader in the sphere of complete bath and kitchen remodeling in Surprise and Scottsdale, Arizona. Sunset Tile & Bath is a licensed, bonded, and insured corporation with a clean record with the Registrar of Contractors and an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. Their team of remodeling contractors always aims to transform their clients' home into the beautiful and functional retreat they want it to be.



The experienced and skilled staff members of Sunset Tile & Bath take pride in completing every project, no matter their size or scale. Their expansive range of services includes working on projects related to drywall/texture, plumbing/electrical, tile installation design/consultation, granite countertops, custom cabinets, as well as glass shower enclosures. Sunset Tile & Bath primarily provides expert assistance to homeowners seeking help regarding new kitchen design in Scottsdale and Phoenix, Arizona. With their expert remodeling services, they can offer a brand new look to their clients' kitchen space while also augmenting its overall functionality.



Today, several kitchen and bathroom remodeling companies promise to cater to multiple home improvement needs but ultimately sub-contract their task. So is not the case with Sunset Tile & Bath. This company completes all its projects through their experienced staff members, to yield the best possible results. People can also visit the grand showroom present at Sunset Tile & Bath's Glendale headquarters to select the best quality tile, cabinets, flooring, and fixtures for their renovation project.



Give Sunset Tile & Bath a call at 602-789-8700 to schedule a free in-home consultation.



About Sunset Tile & Bath

Sunset Tile & Bath is an Arizona-based firm that primarily caters to homeowners across Glendale, Surprise, Scottsdale, Phoenix, and their neighboring regions.