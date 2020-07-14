Sunset Tile & Bath Provides Premium Home Remodeling in Peoria and Phoenix, Arizona

Glendale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/14/2020 --Sunset Tile & Bath is a family-owned and operated company that is based in the state of Arizona. This licensed, bonded, and insured company is renowned for providing perfect bathroom remodel in Peoria and Phoenix, Arizona. They have a clean record with the Registrar of Contractors and an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and Angie's List. The team of remodeling contractors belonging to the Sunset Tile & Bath takes pride in completing every project, no matter their size or scale. They additionally are always thankful to get the chance of transforming the house of their patrons into a beautiful retreat that they deserve.



Sunset Tile & Bath is renowned for providing a wide variety of services in the domain of bathroom and kitchen remodeling. Their expansive range of services includes working on projects related to demolition/removal, structure/framing, design/consultation, granite countertops, custom cabinets, drywall/texture, plumbing/electrical, tile installation, as well as glass shower enclosures.



While now the Sunset Tile & Bath have made their mark in home remodeling in Peoria and Phoenix, Arizona, they had started quite small. They earlier used to be simply a flooring contractor, from which they have managed to evolve into a regional leader in the domain of complete bath and kitchen remodeling. Specific bathroom remodeling companies try to cater to multiple home improvement needs, and ultimately sub-contract their task. So is not the case with Sunset Tile & Bath. This company completes all its projects through its experienced staff members, to yield the best possible results.



People can give the Sunset Tile & Bath at 602-789-8700 to schedule their free in-home consultation. They can also be reached out with ease through the contact form present at their website.



About The Sunset Tile & Bath

The Sunset Tile & Bath majorly caters to the people of Glendale, Surprise, Scottsdale, Phoenix, Peoria, and their nearby areas.