Sunset Walk-in Healthcare and Occupational Medicine Wins Patient Choice Award West Hollywood 2015

West Hollywood, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/18/2015 --Sunset Walk-In Healthcare and Occupational Medicine Clinic and John Foster, MD of West Hollywood has been exclusively selected as a winner of Opencare's Patient Choice Awards! Sunset Walk-In Healthcare ranks among the top five in the West Hollywood area.



Opencare was founded in 2012 with a vision to change the way patients and health care providers interact. The company is focused on offering a wonderful user experience for patients to find the right health provider and bring them together using an efficient and seamless booking platform.



Out of hundreds of clinics and providers in West Hollywood, John Foster, MD and Sunset Walk-In Healthcare was chosen for the Top Five [5] list, which is a big achievement just celebrating their third year in business on the famous Sunset Strip. John Foster, MD says he is more than delighted to be chosen for this honor and thanks his patients for sharing their experiences with others.



This list was created after an annual review of patient reviews from popular sites such as Yelp, Google, RateMDs, Yellow Pages, Opencare and many more.



About Sunset Walk-In Healthcare and Occupational Medicine Clinic

Sunset Walk-In Healthcare and Occupational Medicine Clinic is the local provider is located in the beautiful Sunset Medical Tower Building on the famous Sunset Blvd at 9201 Sunset Blvd., Suite M-155, West Hollywood, CA 90069



Sunset Walk-In Healthcare and Occupational Medicine Clinic is taking new patients now. John Foster, MD is medical director and owner of Sunset Walk-In delivering family care, urgent care, walk-in medical,travel medicine and occupational medicine services.