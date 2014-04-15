Sunshine Biofuels Is Saving Trucks and Fleets 10% on Diesel Fuel Costs

Lake Worth, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/15/2014 --Sunshine Biofuels, the US based Biofuel manufacturing company, continues to offer its premier product to owners of trucks and fleets. Truck and fleet operators have reduced their diesel costs upwards of 10% using this proven Biofuel. In addition to cost savings, reduction of carbon emissions by 60% can be achieved. The fuel has a proven track record with Class 5 to Class 8 semi-trucks and delivery trucks including, Mercedes powered Fedex step vans.



According to a spokesperson of the company, “We understand how difficult it is for a business to grow and stay efficient while coping with these volatile diesel prices. We also recognize there is additional “green” marketing value for companies that reduce their carbon and emissions profile. Sunshine Renewable Diesel can mitigate all of these concerns while literally saving companies thousands on fuel costs".



Sunshine Renewable Diesel addresses the issues of high diesel prices, petroleum emissions on the environment and carbon mitigation. In addition to these qualities, the unique vegetable-oil-based-fuel is safer for handling and storage than Petroleum or B20 Diesel fuel. Spillages can be cleaned up with any absorbent, and then discarded into traditional solid waste systems without concerns of hazardous material or penalties from the EPA. Also, the fuel quality has been tested and certified by Inspectorate, one of the world’s largest petroleum testing laboratories.



The benefits are expressed unequivocally by Chris Bentley, who operates a fleet of seafood delivery trucks, “I have been more than happy to use Sunshine Renewable Diesel in my fleet. We achieved ROI on the modifications to the trucks in less than 90 days and now save hundreds per truck every month. We would recommend the program to anyone interested in reducing economic and environmental impact of diesel fuel.”



Sunshine Biofuels has customers around the globe who have successfully been using the fuel for years.



About Sunshine Biofuels

Sunshine Biofuels is a US based company that has developed alternative fuels to substitute diesel. These can be used for Marine vessels, Trucks, Generators and Fuel Burners. For more information, visit http://gosunshinebiofuel.com/commercial-truck-diesel/