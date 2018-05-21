Sunshine Distribution System Is the Perfect Sustainable Lighting Solution for Properties with No Windows

Gothenburg, Sweden -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/21/2018 --A new system for harvesting sunshine and distributing it inside properties to light rooms will lead the way to a more sustainable future. Available on Kickstarter, Solros will lower the world's appetite for electric lights and provide users with natural, healthy light when and where they need it.



Natural sunlight triggers the release of serotonin, improves mood and makes us healthier and more productive. That, say the developers at Solros, is why they have created a product that will enable users to benefit from sunshine indoors, without the heat.



"Solros means sunflower in Swedish," said Jon Ramstedt, inventor of Solros. "Just like a sunflower, our system follows the sun. We want to make the sunshine available to everyone and with Solros, you get full spectrum sunlight in every room, no matter where that room is located."



Solros consists of a mirror dish which is put on a roof or other exposed area. A patented algorithm enables the dish to locate the sun at all times, no matter the weather, and collect the sun's rays. The dish reflects the sunshine onto the ends of optical fibers. A 37 fire optic cable collects the concentrated sunbeams and transports them to rooms inside the property. With Solros, even rooms with no windows can be lit by natural sunlight.



The harvested sunlight is distributed through the Lightbox, or other luminaire (lighting unit), which can be mounted in ceilings, wall pockets or any other place that would benefit from real light. There is no need to worry about the heat that is associated with direct sunlight as a cooling flange cools down the intensity of the sun rays, and the light is transported without the excess heat that comes from direct sunlight.



"This is a revolutionary product that can bring Real Light to dark rooms, and at the same time, reduce electricity consumption for consumers. This is a truly sustainable and future-proof invention. Let the sunshine in!" enthused Ramstedt.



The technique of harvesting the sun's light has existed for a while but this is the first consumer product available for general use and that is reasonably priced.



Launched on Kickstarter in April 2018, Solros is ready for global shipment and is in need of funds to start production. Early bird offers are available, as well as a host of fun merchandise including tote bags, mugs, caps, t-shirts and hoodies.



About Solros

The team behind Solros includes inventor and engineer, Jon Ramstedt, Daniel Johannson, and designers and strategists Milan Kosovic, Fredrik Bengtsson and Mathias Strömberg. Partnering with Jonas Sohtell's cutting-edge engineering company, Essiq, has enabled Solros to develop a product that is easy-to-use and offers an exceptional user experience.



Solros was invented, patented and developed in Sweden and a full-scale global launch is expected later in 2018 and 2019. Solros will be available from partners and via solros.com. The team at Solros is looking forward to collaborating with architects, interior designers and technicians to explore new possibilities for their product.