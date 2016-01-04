Super Absorbent, Comfortable Baby Bandana Drool Bibs Now Available on Amazon

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2016 --Busy moms wanting to escape the mundane and time consuming task of changing drool soaked clothes several times a day, now have a reliable option in the newly launched Momma's Babi Baby Bandana Drool bibs.



Typically mothers change their baby's soiled or drool soaked clothes 2 -3 times daily and even more if the baby is teething. But it can be a very frustrating and time consuming, when there are other pressing chores to be done.



Made from 100% super absorbent organic cotton, the Momma's Babi Baby Bandana Drool Bibs are designed to keep babies clean and dry for longer. This bib features soft fleecy lining in the back which serves as a double reinforcement to keep a baby's clothes dry. Moreover, the bibs are extra long and do a better job at keeping baby clean for longer. Ultimately this will result in a reduction in laundry and more time to complete daily tasks.



Apart from the primary functions of keeping babies clean and dry, the Baby Bandana Drool Bibs are comfortable. Unlike most bibs that feature loud, irritating and itchy Velcro fasteners, this bib features nickle-free snaps which babies will find hard to undo but is easy for parents to unsnap. The snaps are also adjustable and coupled with the extra long design will last until the toddler years.



Moms are already being impressed by the quality and functionality of the bandana bibs. Wendi said: "Super cute versatile patterns arrived, pack of 4. I am impressed with the quality of stitching and the snap closures are adhered well. The backside is so soft. My older child said "I wish my pillow felt like this". Not heavy like some bibs so they will not tug on the neck. I pre washed and there was no bleeding of color or fading. I am happy with these as they are unique, well made and cute. I recommend these completely."



About Momma's Babi Baby Bandana Drool Bibs

Momma's Babi Baby Bandana Drool Bibs are uniquely, stylishly designed and come in a pack of 4. The neutral colors and attractive patterns make them easy to be accessorized with any outfit. The bibs are available exclusively on Amazon at a retail price of $19.95 and backed by a 100% satisfaction money back guarantee.



For further details or to purchase a pack or two of the Momma's Babi Baby Bandana Drool Bibs, please visit: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B017MMMMWW



