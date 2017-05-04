Super Advanced Skincare Company Announces Supermom Award Winners

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/04/2017 --Rezenerate's "The Rez Life Initiative" recently held its inaugural SuperMom Award, celebrating two SUPER Moms from the Charlotte, NC area that exemplify motherhood's best attributes: self-sacrifice, hard work, and a positive can-do attitude.



Thank you to both SuperMom Prize Winners, Samantha and Jamie. Samantha tirelessly dedicates her time to her 3 wonderful children, working two jobs, and being an all-around caretaker for her family. Jamie is a fantastic single mom and a Guardian Ad Litem attorney that spends her days in court selflessly representing children in Charlotte's foster care system.



As a company, Rezenerate feels it is important to give back to the community and they began a Corporate Social Responsibility(CSR) arm of the company called the THE REZ LIFE Initiative, THE REZ LIFE Initiative is the company philosophy of striving to achieve beauty on the inside as well as the outside. As part of that effort Rezenerate strives to continually give back to the community whenever they can, including supporting efforts such as:



- The Save the Children – Gulf Coast Floods Children Relief Fund.

- The Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

- DAV - Disabled American Veterans Charity.

- 1st Annual The REZ Life "SuperMom" Award.



Rezenerate is the newest skin care modality on the market today bringing you the same great results as more invasive systems without any of the negatives, and is the only one developed utilizing cutting-edge Nanotechnology. With the introduction of the Rezenerate Modality, the technology is now available to give your clients great results without the pain and invasiveness of a costly and risky medical procedure. Beauty does NOT have to be painful! Rezenerate is the perfect marriage of science and beauty, developed by and for estheticians and other skin care professionals.



Don't be fooled by imitators with low grade technology, sub-standard materials, and non-existent results. Rezenerate is the ONLY company utilizing cutting-edge Nanotechnology and the developers of their proprietary "Golden Ratio" which is at the root of their signature "BEST.FACIAL.EVER." Rezenerate is dedicated to helping professional skincare providers administer the best facial possible with a safe, effective, and easy to master system.



Stay tuned for more Super things from the company that brought you the BEST.FACIAL.EVER Rezenerate.



And May the 4th Be with you!