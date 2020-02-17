50% off DearMob Super Bowl Weekend Best Deal 2020

Chengdu, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/17/2020 --DearMob offers super bowl weekend High tech deal for all football fans. This iPhone manager software empowers users to fully manage their iOS data – selectively backup, restore, transfer and encrypt iOS data in the easiest manner. Easily helping football fans archive oodles of super bowl photos & videos while speeding up their mobile lives.



All iOS users can get 50% discount for DearMob iPhone Manager from today to – February 7th at: https://www.5kplayer.com/iphone-manager/buy.htm



This iOS data management tool serves as an ideal iOS gadget addition: For Super Bowl fans with a large collection of team pictures, groufies, theme songs, live game recordings of last year on iPhone, iPad, it's imperative that they use such management tools like DearMob to free up iPhone space and speed up iPhone performance. By exporting Photos, videos out for a secured selective backup and delete the rest unwanted data. One can bring an iPhone with enough storage space to the gaming spot, and shoot as many more photos or halftime show videos and posting online right away. Place the DSLR at home, iPhone is quite enough for the best Super Bowl scene 2020.



No matter watching Super Bowl on TV or at the match scene, DearMob iPhone Manager can always be a great fellow to light up the iOS device at hand for the feast. Especially when the first-love for the theme song strikes. DearMob can help set custom ringtone and 4K wallpaper super easily. Just make every corner of iPhone in the mood for the game.



DearMob iPhone Manager Full Features:

Backup & restore: one-click full & manual selectively

Transfer: two-way data transfer & transfer without syncing



Sync: sync without erasing/deleting/replacing & sync without duplicates & sync unpurchased items



Convert & compress: incompatible video/photo HEIC formats

Precise data deletion: delete undeletables



Data encryption: military level, unlock iTunes purchases and export purchased items



About DearMob

DearMob, Inc, a vigorous software company with forefront developing outlook. DearMob is led by its innovative tagline products including: free 5KPlayer, DearMob iPhone Manager, etc. The brand is ready to enable more dynamic growth with compact and competitive products for Mac/Windows/iOS/Android users in 2020.



For more information about DearMob, feel free to visit https://www.5kplayer.com/iphone-manager/.